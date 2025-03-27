Watch Bruce Springsteen and Flea Play ‘Because the Night’ in NYC

Bruce Springsteen and Flea joined forces on Wednesday night in New York City for a performance of "Because the Night."

It was part of People Have The Power: A Celebration of Patti Smith, which took place at Carnegie Hall. Springsteen and Flea played with Tony Shanahan, a longtime member of Smith's own band, plus Charlie Sexton, a regular guitarist in Bob Dylan's touring band, and Steve Jordan, the Rolling Stones' touring drummer.

Other artists to perform at the show, which raised money for underserved youth music programs, included Karen O, Michael Stipe and Johnny Depp.

You can watch fan-filmed footage of "Because the Night" below.

Why Bruce Springsteen Gave 'Because the Night' to Patti Smith

Springsteen originally tried recording "Because the Night" with his E Street Band in June of 1977, but felt it lacking. His producer, Jimmy Iovine, then gave Smith a tape of the song, who added lyrics and recorded it with her band the Patti Smith Group for their 1978 album Easter. It was a hit, reaching No. 13 in the U.S. and No. 5 in the U.K.

"I was a tremendous admirer of Patti, you know," Springsteen would later explain for the book Why Patti Smith Matters (via Variety), "and I was just flattered that she was interested in collaborating, and I was just happy that she found something that she could do with the song, you know, because that song would still be in my archives if it wasn't for her. And it would be something that nobody had ever heard of."