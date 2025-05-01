Hear Bruce Springsteen’s New Song ‘Faithless’ From ‘Tracks II’

Bruce Springsteen has released the third song from his upcoming set, Tracks II: The Lost Albums.

The song "Faithless" comes from the unreleased album of the same name that was recorded between the end of the Devils & Dust tour in November 2005 and the arrival of We Shall Overcome: The Seeger Sessions in April 2006.

You can listen to "Faithless" below.

The song was slated for a soundtrack to a movie of the same name that was never released. The film is called a "spiritual Western" in a press release announcing the song. In addition to the title track, Faithless includes four instrumental pieces written for the movie.

The album was recorded before the film was even shot. "This was a really unusual collection of songs," Springsteen notes. "You could recognize details and maybe a character or two. But for the most part, I just wrote atmospheric music that I thought would fit."

While the album is mostly a solo LP recorded over two weeks in Florida — "Faithless" the song is a slow, acoustic number — E Street Band touring members Soozie Tyrell, Lisa Lowell, Curtis King, Jr., Michelle Moore and Ada Dyer, plus Patti Scialfa and producer Ron Aniello make appearances.

What's on Bruce Springsteen's 'Tracks II: The Lost Albums'?

"Faithless" is the third song to be released from Tracks II: The Lost Albums, which comes out on June 27.

The set includes seven unreleased LPs and over 80 songs recorded between 1983 and 2018. "Faithless" follows "Rain in the River" from Perfect World and "Blind Spot" from the Streets of Philadelphia Sessions.

You can see the track listing for The Lost Albums below.

Bruce Springsteen, 'Tracks II: The Lost Albums' Track Listing

LA Garage Sessions ’83

1. Follow That Dream

2. Don’t Back Down On Our Love

3. Little Girl Like You

4. Johnny Bye Bye

5. Sugarland

6. Seven Tears

7. Fugitive’s Dream

8. Black Mountain Ballad

9. Jim Deer

10. County Fair

11. My Hometown

12. One Love

13. Don’t Back Down

14. Richfield Whistle

15. The Klansman

16. Unsatisfied Heart

17. Shut Out The Light

18. Fugitive’s Dream (Ballad)

Streets of Philadelphia Sessions

1. Blind Spot

2. Maybe I Don’t Know You

3. Something In The Well

4. Waiting On The End Of The World

5. The Little Things

6. We Fell Down

7. One Beautiful Morning

8. Between Heaven and Earth

9. Secret Garden

10. The Farewell Party

Faithless

1. The Desert (Instrumental)

2. Where You Goin’, Where You From

3. Faithless

4. All God’s Children

5. A Prayer By The River (Instrumental)

6. God Sent You

7. Goin’ To California

8. The Western Sea (Instrumental)

9. My Master’s Hand

10. Let Me Ride

11. My Master’s Hand (Theme)

Somewhere North of Nashville

1. Repo Man

2. Tiger Rose

3. Poor Side of Town

4. Delivery Man

5. Under A Big Sky

6. Detail Man

7. Silver Mountain

8. Janey Don’t You Lose Heart

9. You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone

10. Stand On It

11. Blue Highway

12. Somewhere North of Nashville

Inyo

1. Inyo

2. Indian Town

3. Adelita

4. The Aztec Dance

5. The Lost Charro

6. Our Lady of Monroe

7. El Jardinero (Upon the Death of Ramona)

8. One False Move

9. Ciudad Juarez

10. When I Build My Beautiful House

Twilight Hours

1. Sunday Love

2. Late in the Evening

3. Two of Us

4. Lonely Town

5. September Kisses

6. Twilight Hours

7. I’ll Stand By You

8. High Sierra

9. Sunliner

10. Another You

11. Dinner at Eight

12. Follow The Sun

Perfect World

1. I’m Not Sleeping

2. Idiot’s Delight

3. Another Thin Line

4. The Great Depression

5. Blind Man

6. Rain In The River

7. If I Could Only Be Your Lover

8. Cutting Knife

9. You Lifted Me Up

10. Perfect World