Bruce Springsteen Endorses Harris, Warns Against Trump

Bruce Springsteen announced his intention to vote for Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election and warned again supporting Donald Trump’s bid for a second term.

In a social media video, recorded in a diner, the Boss said he’s been asked by many people about his political stance but added that he recognized they were no more or less important than anyone else’s.

“We are shortly coming upon one of the most consequential elections in our nation’s history,” Springsteen said. “Perhaps not since the Civil War has this country felt as politically, spiritually and emotionally divided as it does than at this moment.”

READ MORE: Top 10 Bruce Springsteen Political Songs

But, he argued, “It doesn’t have to be this way. The common values, the shared stories that make us a great and united nation are waiting to be rediscovered and retold once again. Now, that will take time, hard work, intelligence, faith, and women and men with a national good guiding their hearts.”

He went on to describe Trump as “the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime,” adding that “his disdain for the sanctity of our constitution, the sanctity of democracy, the sanctity of the rule of law, and the sanctity of the peaceful transfer of power should disqualify him from the office of president ever again. He doesn’t understand the meaning of this country, its history, or what it means to be deeply American.”

Why Bruce Springsteen Believes in Kamala Harris

Conversely, Springsteen said, “Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are committed to a vision of this country that respects and includes everyone, regardless of class, religion, race, your political point of view or sexual identity. And they want to grow our economy in a way that benefits all, not just the few, like me, on top.”

The 75-year-old singer-songwriter – who previously backed Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama in their respective presidential campaigns – noted, “That’s the vision of America I’ve been consistently writing about for 55 years.

“Now, everybody sees things different, and I respect your choice as a fellow citizen. But like you, I’ve only got one vote – and it’s one of the most precious possessions that I have. That’s why, come Nov. 5, I’ll be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.”

You can watch Springsteen's video below.