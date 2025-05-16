Bruce Springsteen Biopic Gets Release Date

The Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere will hit theaters this fall.

Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios officially announced that the film, which stars Jeremy Allen White as Springsteen, will be released in theaters on Oct. 24.

Deliver Me From Nowhere focuses on the Boss’ life during the making of his 1982 album Nebraska. Scott Cooper, known for films such as Crazy Heart (2009), Black Mass (2015) and The Pale Blue Eye (2022), directed the biopic.

READ MORE: 16 Movies Inspired by Rock Songs

Production on the film started last October, at which point Cooper expressed his excitement.

“Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska has profoundly shaped my artistic vision,” the director said in part. “The album’s raw, unvarnished portrayal of life’s trials and resilience resonates deeply with me.”

In a conversation with Variety, Jeremy Strong, who plays Springsteen’s manager Jon Landeau, shared a similar reverence for the Boss. “I don’t think I’ve ever encountered a person’s body of work or their legacy in a way that uplifted me more or filled me with a sense of life and hope and love more than Bruce Springsteen,” the actor noted. “Jeremy [Allen White]’s work is incredible. Bruce is on set a lot. We’re all kind of working on it together. It’s a real collaboration.”

READ MORE: See Bruce Springsteen Meet Jeremy Allen White on Biopic Set

Springsteen himself previously endorsed White’s casting. “I only had to see him on The Bear, and I knew he was the right guy,” the Boss noted to the Telegraph, “because he had that interior life – but he also had a little swagger.”