Watch the Trailer for Bruce Springsteen’s Upcoming ABC Special

Bruce Springsteen will take viewers behind the scenes of his massive 2024 world tour in a new ABC special titled Bruce Springsteen: Backstage and Backstreets, which will premiere on Oct. 20.

You can watch the trailer below.

Hosted by Good Morning America's George Stephanopoulos, Bruce Springsteen: Backstage and Backstreets was filmed during the final weeks of the Boss' most recent tour, according to Rolling Stone. The trailer shows Springsteen lighting up stages, flipping through binders' worth of set lists and paying a visit to the Stone Pony club in Asbury Park, New Jersey, where he cut his teeth and later met his wife and bandmate, Patti Scialfa.

'Bruce Springsteen: Backstage and Backstreets' Addresses Patti Scialfa's Health Issues

The ABC special also addresses Scialfa's blood cancer diagnosis, which she revealed in last month's Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band documentary. (It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 8 and will be officially released via Hulu and Disney+ on Oct. 25.) The illness affects Scialfa's immune system and has limited her capacity for touring; "Every once in a while, I come to a show or two and I can sing a few songs onstage, and that's been a treat," she explained.

"She's doing good. We caught it early, which was important," Springsteen says in the Backstage and Backstreets trailer. "It's a tough disease, it’s very fatiguing."

For the most part, the Backstage and Backstreets trailer remains light and triumphant. "I still feel like that 16-year-old kid who picked the guitar up. It's fun," Springsteen says. And when Stephanopoulos suggests after a show that Springsteen has the best job in the world, he replies, "Hell yes, I do!"

Bruce Springsteen: Backstage and Backstreets will be available to stream on Hulu following its premiere on ABC.