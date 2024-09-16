Bruce Springsteen performed several rarities during his three-hour headlining set at the Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey on Sunday, Sept. 15.

The concert was a homecoming for the Boss, who was born in Long Branch, approximately 6 miles from the Sea.Hear.Now Festival site. The seaside town is where a pre-fame Springsteen famously cut his teeth, performing in clubs throughout the ‘70s.

Backed by the E Street Band, Springsteen began his festival set with a rendition of “Lonesome Day,” the opening track from his 2002 album The Rising. The rock legend then launched into “Blinded by the Light,” the beloved lead single from his 1973 debut album Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Despite the song’s popularity, Springsteen hadn’t performed it in concert since 2017. Likewise, the next song, “Does This Bus Stop at 82nd Street?”, was originally released on the Boss’ debut album. It also hadn't been performed in seven years.

Further rarities throughout the night included “Thundercrack,” “4th of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)” and “Meeting Across the River,” all of which Springsteen hadn’t played live since 2016. In total, the Boss delivered eight songs which hadn’t previously appeared in a set list during his current tour.

Interestingly, Springsteen opted to end the night not with one of his own songs, but with a tune written by another famous rocker: Tom Waits. The Boss closed with “Jersey Girl,” which he memorably started covering in 1984, releasing his version as a b-side to the single “Cover Me.” Springsteen’s “Jersey Girl” has long been a fan favorite, especially when he returns to play in his home state.

Videos and a full set list from Springsteen’s Sea.Hear.Now performance can be found below.

Bruce Springsteen Plays Surprise Performances

Springsteen’s headlining set capped off a busy weekend for the rock legend. On Saturday night (Sept. 14), the Boss made a surprise appearance at the Stony Pony, the local club that helped launch his career. Alongside the Tangiers Blues Band, Danny Clinch, Robert Randolph and Jake Clemons, Springsteen performed a handful of R&B rock classics, including “Lucille,” “Down the Road Apiece” and “Boom Boom.”

On Sunday, the 74-year-old singer made two other surprise appearances, taking the stage with Trey Anastasio and the Gaslight Anthem, two acts scheduled earlier on the Sea.Hear.Now. lineup. Anastasio, best known as the co-founder of Phish, was performing with his solo band when Springsteen joined for a rendition of “Kitty’s Back.” Later, the Boss took the stage with New Jersey punk rockers the Gaslight Anthem to perform a pair of tunes: “American Slang” and “History Books.”

Watch Bruce Springsteen Perform 'Lucille' at the Stone Pony

Watch Bruce Springsteen Perform 'Kitty's Back' With Trey Anastasio

Watch Bruce Springsteen Perform 'American Slang' With the Gaslight Anthem

Watch Bruce Springsteen Perform 'Blinded by the Light' at Sea.Hear.Now

Watch Bruce Springsteen Perform 'Local Hero' at Sea.Hear.Now

Watch Bruce Springsteen Perform 'Jersey Girl' at Sea.Hear.Now

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, 9/15/24, Asbury Park, New Jersey

1. "Lonesome Day"

2. "Blinded by the Light"

3. "Does This Bus Stop at 82nd Street?"

4. "Growin' Up"

5. "The Promised Land"

6. "Spirit in the Night"

7. "Thundercrack"

8. "The E Street Shuffle"

9. "4th of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)"

10. "Hungry Heart"

11. "Local Hero"

12. "Atlantic City"

13. "Tougher Than the Rest"

14. "Long Walk Home"

15. "Racing in the Street"

16. "Because the Night"

17. "She's the One"

18. "Wrecking Ball"

19. "The Rising"

20. "Badlands"

21. "Thunder Road"

22. "Meeting Across the River"

23. "Jungleland"

24. "Born to Run"

25. "Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)"

26. "Bobby Jean"

27. "Dancing in the Dark"

28. "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out"

29. "Twist and Shout"

30. "Jersey Girl"