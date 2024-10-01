Bruce Springsteen Announces New 2025 Tour Dates

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have added eight new European tour dates to their 2025 plans.

The group was already heading back overseas next summer for rescheduled shows in Milan, Prague and Marseille. An infection forced Springsteen to postpone his concerts in those cities this summer. With the additional dates, the tour will now kick off May 17 in Manchester, England and conclude on July 3 in Milan.

Springsteen and his longtime backing band recently completed their 2024 U.S. tour on Sept. 15 with a rapturously received, rarities-packed homecoming show at the Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury Park. The group will launch an eight-date Canadian tour on Oct. 31 in Montreal.

You can see Springsteen's complete 2024 and 2025 tour itineraries below.

Read More: Bruce Springsteen 'Ain't Doing No Farewell Tour Bulls----'

Road Diary, a brand new documentary chronicling Springsteen and the E Street Band's preparations for their 2023-2024 world tour, will debut on Hulu on Oct. 25.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band 2024 Canadian Tour Dates

Oct. 31: Montreal, Quebec - Centre Bell

Nov. 3: Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 6: Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 9: Ottawa, Ontario - Canadian Tire Centre

Nov. 13: Winnipeg, Manitoba - Canada Life Centre

Nov. 16: Calgary, Alberta - Scotiabank Saddledome

Nov. 19: Edmonton, Alberta - Rogers Place

Nov. 22: Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band 2025 European Tour Dates

May 17: Manchester, England - Co-op Live

May 20: Manchester, England - Co-op Live

May 24: Lille, France - Stade Pierre Mauroy

May 31: Marseille, France - Orange Velodrome

June 4 - Liverpool, England - Anfield Stadium

June 11 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion

June 15 - Prague, Czech Republic - Airport Letnany

June 18 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park

June 21 - San Sebastian, Spain - Estadio Reale Arena (Anoeta)

June 27 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena

June 30 - Milan, Italy - San Siro Stadium

July 3 - Milan, Italy - San Siro Stadium.