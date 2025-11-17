Former Kiss lead guitarist Bruce Kulick delivered another excellent set Sunday night at Kiss Kruise: Land-Locked in Las Vegas, celebrating his decade-plus run as the group's lead guitarist.

You can see the full set list and fan-shot video of the show below.

With help from singer-guitarist Todd Kerns, drummer Brent Fitz and bassist-singer Joe McGinness, Kulick also paid tribute to founding Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley, who died last month.

"I wouldn't be here performing for you, and having such amazing fans, if it wasn't for Ace ... so it's a real honor to dedicate a song for him," Kulick said before launching into "Parasite."

He also honored his late brother Bob Kulick with a scorching take on "Larger Than Life." The elder Kulick, who died in 2020, secretly played lead guitar in place of Frehley on Alive II's studio side.

Last but not least, Kiss drummer Eric Carr was celebrated with a quick take on "Carr Jam 1981" from the Revenge album.

Kiss drummer Eric Singer made a guest appearance during "Domino," and Kulick also played "Sword and Stone," a song from the Crazy Nights sessions that was left off the album,

READ MORE: 'The Future of Kiss' Revealed in Las Vegas

Kulick was Kiss' lead guitarist from 1984 to 1996, performing on every studio album from 1985's Asylum until 1997's Carnival of Souls: The Final Sessions.

Kiss Kruise: Land-Locked in Vegas was co-produced by Vibee, Topeka, and Pophouse. The weekend featured Kiss' first two live performances in nearly two years – an acoustic show Friday night and an electric show Saturday evening.

Watch Bruce Kulick Perform at Kiss Kruise: Land-Locked in Las Vegas

Bruce Kulick November 16, 2025 Las Vegas Set List

1. "Creatures of the Night"

2. "Uh! All Night"

3. "Who Wants to Be Lonely"

4. "Unholy"

5. "Thrills in the Night"

6. "Domino" (with Eric Singer on drums)

7. "Parasite"

8. "Sword and Stone" (unreleased <em>Crazy Nights</em> track)

9. "Larger Than Life"

10. "Tears Are Falling"

11. "King of Hearts"

12, "Carr Jam 1981" / "Paralyzed"

13. "Tough Love"

14. "Spit"

15. "Forever"

16. "Crazy Crazy Nights"

17. "Turn On the Night"

18. "God Gave Rock 'n' Roll to You II"