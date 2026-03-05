Bruce Johnston, longtime member of the Beach Boys, has announced his departure from the group after more than 60 years.

“It’s time for Part Three of my lengthy musical career!” Johnston explained in a statement shared with Rolling Stone. “I can write songs forever and wait until you hear what’s coming!!! As my major talent beyond singing is songwriting, now is the time to get serious again. In addition, I’m currently working on developing a speaking-engagement chapter of my career—inspired in part by Cary Grant, who long ago made a similar move after his movie career. With a ton of help designing what I speak about from John Stamos, I’ll be doing appearances and events of my own. I might even sing ‘Disney Girls’ & ‘I Write the Songs!!’”

While Johnston is clearly eyeing a new chapter of his career, he’s not totally closing the door on his Beach Boys life.

“I am excited to join the Beach Boys for performances on special occasions and will see everyone at The Hollywood Bowl as we celebrate our Nation’s 250th Birthday!!” he noted. “This isn’t goodbye, it’s see you soon. I am forever grateful to be a part of the Beach Boys musical legacy.”

When Did Bruce Johnston Join the Beach Boys?

Johnston originally began with the Beach Boys in April 1965, when he filled in for Brian Wilson during live performances. He was eventually invited to become a permanent member, contributing vocals and songwriting to some of their biggest hits. Across his six decades with the band, Johnston sang on such classic tunes as “California Girls,” “God Only Knows,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” and “Kokomo.” Meanwhile, his songwriting credits included “Wild Honey,” “Surf’s Up,” “Disney Girls” and “Pet Sounds.”

With Johnston’s departure, Mike Love is now the only classic-era Beach Boys member still touring with the band, though former Beach Boy Al Jardine continues to perform separately with his own group, the Pet Sounds Band.

“Bruce Johnston is one of the greatest songwriters, vocalists, and keyboardists of our time,” Love declared in a statement acknowledging Johnston’s departure. “We’ve had the honor of his performance and participation for many many years with the Beach Boys. Change is always promised in life, today we find ourselves in a chapter of change, but not an end. Bruce shifts his focus on what he does so well which is songwriting and recording. I personally look forward to collaborating in the studio with Bruce in the very near future. I am very supportive of Bruce and I have every confidence that he will produce great music. I am delighted that Bruce will join the band on special occasions and when his schedule permits including The Hollywood Bowl performances celebrating the 250th Birthday of our great nation. I love & respect Bruce Johnston.”