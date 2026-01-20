Bruce Hornsby Announces 2026 Tour Dates
Bruce Hornsby has announced new 2026 tour dates that will put him back out on the road starting in April with his longtime band, the Noisemakers.
The trek begins April 9 in Cincinnati and two dozen dates are on the schedule so far, including a special appearance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. The run is currently set to wrap up July 25 in Patchougue, New York. You can see all of the dates below.
An artist presale will begin Wednesday (Jan. 21) with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday morning (Jan. 23) More details are available at Hornsby's official website.
What Fans Can Expect From the Upcoming Concerts
The songwriter will of course, showcase music from across his career, including signature hits like "The Way it Is," which marks its 40th anniversary this year. But he'll also be debuting material from Indigo Park, his next studio album, which will be released on April 3 prior to the launch of the tour. Further music, details about the record and special guests will arrive soon.
Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers, 2026 Tour Dates
Feb. 12 - Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater - SOLD OUT (Hornsby solo, no band)
Feb. 13 - Lake Jackson, TX @ The Clarion at Brazosport College (Hornsby solo, no band)
Feb. 28 - Denver, CO @ Boettcher Concert Hall w/ the Colorado Symphony Orchestra (Hornsby solo, no band)
April 09 - Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
April 11 - Louisville, KY @ Brown Theatre
April 12 - Nashville, TN @ CMA Theater
April 14 - Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
April 15 - Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat
April 17 - Atlanta, GA @ TBA
April 19 - North Charleston, SC @ High Water Music Festival
April 21 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
April 23 - Birmingham, AL @ The Lyric Theatre
April 25 - New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
June 02 - Redding, CA @ Cascade Theatre
June 04 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
June 05 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
June 07 - Medford, OR @ Holly Theatre
June 08 - Folsom, CA @ Harris Center- Stage One
June 10 - San Ramon, CA @ Dougherty Valley Performing Arts Center
June 11 - San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts
June 13 - Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre
June 16 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour
June 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour
June 18 - Ojai, CA @ Libbey Bowl
June 20 - Scottsdale, AZ @ Virginia G. Piper Theatre
June 21 - Corona, CA @ Dos Lagos Amphitheater
July 25 - Patchougue, NY @ Great South Bay Music Festival
