Why Bruce Hall Won’t Form His Own REO Speedwagon

Bruce Hall said he didn’t want to form his own version of REO Speedwagon after the band’s dissolution last month.

The bassist had been sidelined due to ill health, but was set to return to action in 2025. However, vocalist Kevin Cronin challenged the move, leading to a deadlock that resulted in the band name being retired after a final show on Dec. 21.

With Cronin’s plan outvoted by the other two owners of the REO Speewagon name – Hall and retired keyboardist Neil Doughty – he decided to continue touring under his own name, with the final lineup of the band following him.

In a recent social media post, Hall said that Cronin “did not found this band,” adding: “No one forced him to rebrand. He decided he wanted to tour with the sub bassist instead of me.

“The other two owners said ‘no’ and I was scheduled to return in 2025… so he quit. He and he alone did this. I wanted nothing more than to continue to tour after my scheduled, successful back surgery. I’ve been cleared to play since January.”

Hall was later asked by journalist Mitch Lafon if there was any prospect of forming a new REO Speedwagon with the support of Doughty.

“I don’t want to, honestly,” he replied. “REO is our band and Kevin should always be our lead singer. Fans deserve the real deal, not another tribute band.”

Even Irving Azoff Couldn’t Save REO Speedwagon

Last month Doughty revealed that industry heavyweight Irving Azoff had attempted to mediate in the dispute, feeling a connection with the first band he’d ever managed.

“He was totally sympathetic to what’s going on and why me and Bruce have to do what we’re doing,” Doughty said. “He had a talk with Kevin and called me back the next day. He said, 'I tried. I have no stake in this. It’s just that you guys were my first band.' It's a shame, but he didn’t take sides. He just said, 'I couldn’t do anything about it.'"

During the final show, Cronin told the crowd: “The REO Speedwagon name is being retired tonight, but the music, the spirit, the songs of REO Speedwagon will live on with this band and with me under the name Kevin Cronin. We hope you join us on that adventure.”