Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Announces Massive 2027 Solo Tour

Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson has announced a 31-date 2027 solo tour.

The PsychoGod tour will kick off June 14 in Belfast, and is currently set to conclude on Dec. 10 in Paris. You can see the complete itinerary below.

“What we do is real and that’s so important right now," Dickinson said in a press release announcing the tour. "A real drummer, a real bass player, real guitarists, real keyboards – AI can only copy, it can only pretend. It can never be in love, and it can never play. This band? They can really play!“

The announcement goes on to say that Dickinson will be performing new music on the tour, in addition to fan favorites and deep cuts from throughout his career.

In August, Dickinson revealed that he would be releasing a new solo album in 2027, his first since 2024's The Mandrake Project. (Perhaps the PsychoGod tour name is a hint at the album title? The tour announcement video below includes a song snippet that can't yet be identified on Shazam.)

Whatever it's going to be called, Dickinson promised the new record would be "heavy as s---," and vowed to break new creative ground. "I try to not repeat — not because it's bad," he told VSX. "You want to move on and put different nuance on things."

Dickinson will be joined by guitarists Chris DeClercq and Philip Naslund, bassist Tanya O’Callaghan, drummer Dave Moreno, and keyboardist Mistheria on the tour. The November/December leg of the tour will feature support from Swedish progressive metal band, Evergrey.

Read More: Iron Maiden vs. Ozzy: Vote for Rock's Spookiest Album Cover

Iron Maiden surprised fans earlier this month by announcing a new 16-date North American leg of their Run for Your Lives tour, which will kick off on April 14, 2027 in Tacoma and conclude May 16 in Ocean City, Maryland.

Bruce Dickinson 2027 'PsychoGod' Tour Dates:

JUNE

14 – Belfast, UK – Ulster Hall

16 – Dublin, Ireland – The Academy

22 – Milan, Italy – Alcatraz

23 – Zurich, Switzerland – Volkshaus

25 – Zagreb, Croatia – SRC Salata

26 – Belgrade, Serbia – Luka Beograd

28 – Sofia, Bulgaria – Vidas Art Arena

29 – Istanbul, Turkiye – Bonus Parkorman

JULY

02-04 – Cartagena, Spain – Rock Imperium*

07 – Luxembourg City, Luxembourg – Den Atelier

07-10 – Ballenstedt, Germany – Rockharz*

08-11 – Vizovice, Czechia – Masters Of Rock*

NOVEMBER

10 – Warsaw, Poland – Stodola

12 – Helsinki, Finland – Black Box Jäähalli

14 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet

16 – Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene

17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Store Vega

19 – Hamburg, Germany – Inselpark Arena

20 – Berlin, Germany – UberEats Music Hall

22 – Munich, Germany – Zenith

24 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Halle

25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

27 – Lincoln, UK – The Engine Shed

28 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

30 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo

DECEMBER

01 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

03 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

04 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy

07 – Lyon, France – Le Radiant-Bellevue

08 – Toulouse, France – Le Bikini

10 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

*Festival appearance.