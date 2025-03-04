Bruce Dickinson Announces 2025 North American Solo Tour Dates

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson will embark on his first North American solo tour in nearly 30 years in support of his most recent album, 2024's The Mandrake Project.

The North American trek kicks off on Aug. 22 in Anaheim, California, and concludes on Oct. 5 in Los Angeles. It features stops at the Rocklahoma and Louder Than Life festivals, along with a brief return to Sao Paulo, Brazil, for an appearance at the Town festival.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of dates below.

When Was Bruce Dickinson's Last North American Solo Tour?

With the exception of his spoken-word tours and a few California dates in late 2024, Dickinson hasn't properly toured North America since his 1997 Accident of Birth tour.

"We are thrilled to be able to take The Mandrake Project out for a proper tour of North America," the frontman said in a statement. "Last year we did a couple of sold-out U.S. West Coast dates before heading to South America and the response was just incredible. This time we will add 'Shadow of the Gods' to the set list for this incredible band to perform plus a few other gems, so we are really looking forward to seeing our fans again all over the country and for a couple of shows up in Canada."

Dickinson should feel warmed up by the time he launches his upcoming solo tour, as it will follow a summer European leg of Iron Maiden's Run for Your Lives tour. The band's 50th-anniversary outing will focus on their first nine albums and is expected to run through 2026. It will also be their first tour with new drummer Simon Dawson, whom they announced as Nicko McBrain's successor in December.

Bruce Dickinson 2025 North American Tour Dates

Aug. 22 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Aug. 23 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

Aug. 25 - Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

Aug. 26 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel

Aug. 28 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Aug. 29 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

Aug. 31 - Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma

Sept. 2 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

Sept. 4 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

Sept. 7 - Sao Paulo, Brazil @ The Town

Sept. 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

Sept. 11 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Sept. 13 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Sept. 14 - Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore Silver Spring

Sept. 16 - Toronto, ON @ History

Sept. 18 - Montreal, QC @ M Telus

Sept. 21 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

Sept. 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

Sept. 25 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

Sept. 27 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Sept. 28 - Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown

Sept. 30 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

Oct. 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern