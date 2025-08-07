Brian Wilson Laid to Rest by Family

Brian Wilson, cofounder of the Beach Boys, was laid to rest on Aug. 6.

Wilson's daughter and his eldest child, Carnie, wrote a touching tribute to her father on social media. (Carnie's mother is Marilyn Rovell, Brian Wilson's first wife.)

"Today we laid my Daddy to rest," she said. "It was incredibly difficult to see that happen, but at the same time it gave more closure and more of a feeling of restful peace. The last eight weeks have been extremely challenging and like nothing I've ever experienced. I love and miss him so much and I wish he could come back. There's so many signs that he gives me every day and I know that he's around. ... I know that he would want everybody to feel happy and not sad. He didn't like it when I cried."

When Did Brian Wilson Die?

Wilson passed away on June 11 at the age of 82. The previous year it had been announced that he was suffering from dementia and that his family members had applied for conservatorship for his safety.

READ MORE: 13 Brian Wilson Collaborations You May Not Know About

"Thank you Daddy for your beautiful contribution to so much happiness and real raw emotions that you have brought to people," his daughter's post concluded. "Thank you to all the beautiful loving and supportive fans out there for honoring him. We share this together. God knows what we'd be without him."