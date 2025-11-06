It's been 25 years since Brian Wilson played a pair of special shows at the legendary Roxy Theatre in Hollywood.

To celebrate the milestone, Oglio Entertainment is releasing an expanded edition of Brian Wilson: Live at the Roxy Theatre on Nov. 7. You can watch an exclusive new lyric video of "God Only Knows" below, recorded at the Roxy.

The live release is available with multiple format options, including vinyl for the first time, packaged as a three-LP box set, double CD or digital streaming. The vinyl edition recreates the full set list for both nights while the CD version is the most extensive release in that format to date. It features a total of 40 tracks, including bonus post-Roxy tour recordings of "Let it Shine" (a solo co-write with Jeff Lynne from 1988's Brian Wilson), the Beach Boys' "Drive-In" from 1964's All Summer Long and Chuck Berry's "Johnny B. Goode."

The idea of Brian Wilson returning to the concert stage once seemed like a bucket list item that for many music fans, would not be fulfilled. And yet, the Beach Boys legend was back on stage for a string of well-received solo shows starting in March of 1999 when he played an initial gig at the Michigan Theatre in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The Roxy concerts were a celebratory homecoming for Wilson, in front of an all-star crowd featuring a spread of both celebrity musicians and industry figures, including Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench from the Heartbreakers, Patti Smith, R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck, Lindsey Buckingham, Bette Midler, Rick Rubin and the Roxy co-owner, Lou Adler.

Backed by a 10-piece band featuring members of the power pop group the Wondermints, Wilson delivered two nights loaded with memories that would never be forgotten and set lists that checked a lot of boxes for fans of surf music, the Beach Boys and just harmony in general.

As you can imagine, it was a scene. Historian David Leaf detailed in the album's liner notes that one of the choice overheard moments of the weekend captured the spirit of the events in a colorful fashion. "It was like a Star Trek convention, but with Hawaiian shirts instead of Spock ears. Magnificent." We all should have been there, but thankfully, it was recorded and you can enjoy it now.

Watch the Lyric Video for Brian Wilson's 'God Only Knows'