Brian Wilson Dies: Rockers React

Fellow rock stars are reacting to Brian Wilson's death at 82 with fond memories of the Beach Boys and heartbroken tributes.

The Kinks' Dave Davies said he was "devastated to hear of Brian Wilson's passing. He had such a profound effect on me. The Kinks played the Hollywood Bowl with the Beach Boys on our first us tour. ... Years later, Brian and I used to run into each other at the movies with our daughters and we'd catch up. I’m devastated. I loved his singing. He was an innovator and his writing prowess was remarkable. I loved him."

Randy Bachman of the Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive said he's known "the Beach Boys since the mid-'60s and have done lots of shows with them. They were the American answer to the Beatles. They wowed everyone with the songs, structures, vocals harmonies – the sunshine sound. I remember when Brian decided to not go on the road anymore but continued to write incredible music. They were like family."

Wilson's death comes just two days after the passing of Sly Stone, also at age 82. "Oh no, Brian Wilson and Sly Stone in one week – my world is in mourning. So sad," writes Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones. "Brian decided to split too," said Vernon Reid of Living Colour. Whitesnake's David Coverdale added: "Another giant passes."

Wilson was the last of three brothers in the Beach Boys to die, following Dennis in 1983 and Carl in 1998. "When Carl passed, it was like losing a brother – and it feels the same today," Bachman said. "They are still going today with their incredible legacy with Bruce Johnston and Mike Love. We lost one of the greatest composers and messengers who took jazz harmony, put it to a Chuck Berry beat and made a new genre of music. Some of the best singles in the world. Dennis, Carl and Brian are all together now – other worlds to sing in."

Check back later as tributes continue to pour in. This story will be updated.