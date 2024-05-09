Brian Wilson Placed in Conservatorship

A judge has ruled that Brian Wilson be placed in a conservatorship, which will be run by his longtime publicist and manager, Jean Sievers, and his longtime business manager, LeeAnn Hard.

The conservatorship was applied for in February, shortly after the death of his wife and manager, Melinda. It was noted at the time that Wilson, 81, suffers from dementia and is no longer able to care for himself.

"Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family," a statement from the Wilson family said then. "Brian will be able to enjoy all of his family and friends, and continue to work on current projects, as well as participate in any activities he chooses."

The petition was granted by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Gus T. May, who found that Wilson is living with a "major neurocognitive disorder" (via Rolling Stone). An addendum was added to the petition at the request of Wilson's two eldest daughters, Carnie Wilson Bonfiglio and Wendy Wilson Knutson, that stated "all of Brian's children who wish to be added will be added to the text chain from his nurses providing updates about Brian." They also requested that the aforementioned conservators be required to consult them and their five other siblings "regarding all material healthcare decisions."

The petition in February noted that "Mr. Wilson will remain in his home, and it is Ms. Sievers' and Ms. Hard's intent to ensure that all of Mr. Wilson's daily living needs are satisfied, and he has the best possible care while remaining in his home." The conservatorship only concerns Wilson's personal and medical affairs, not his estate.

"While Brian is diagnosed with dementia and he mourns the loss of his beloved wife Melinda, he is physically healthy and leads a full life and is currently working on projects," Sievers said in a statement to Rolling Stone. "As [his] co-conservators, we will ensure that all of Brian's daily living needs are satisfied and he continues to lead an active life."