Brian May Throws Cold Water on Queen Sphere Rumors

Brian May is pumping the breaks on the continuous rumors regarding a Queen resident at the Sphere.

For over a year now, fans and onlookers alike have suggested the band would be a natural fit for the state-of-the-art Las Vegas venue. Comments from May and bandmate Roger Taylor have only added more fuel to the fire, but in a recent conversation with Rolling Stone, the guitarist insisted nothing was imminent.

“I don’t know what to tell you about that,” May remarked to a question about the possibility of a Queen Sphere show. “I don’t even know where we are on that. I really don’t. Things change so fast.”

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“I’m still very much caught up with the idea of this 360-degree surround environment for music, and particularly for us in some kind of retrospective,” May continued. “It wouldn’t be like the ABBA thing. Everybody says, ‘Oh, you’re gonna do what ABBA did.’ But no, it would be something different from that, because we have a different history and a different path or whatever. And I still have a template in my head of what we could do, but I don’t think we’re progressing very fast on it for various other reasons.”

Brian May Clarifies Stance on Future Queen Tours

May recently turned heads when he said Queen was done touring – a suggestion he later walked back by saying he’d been misquoted. In his latest conversation with Rolling Stone, the guitarist noted he’s simply enjoying having the freedom to do whatever he wants.

“I feel like I’m on a break, and I’m enjoying my break, and I’m getting to do all the things which I dreamed of doing when there was no time all those years on the road,” he explained. “So I’m getting to see my kids, I’m getting to see my grandchildren, getting to do a lot of projects on the side which I’ve dreamed of doing. I get to do more astrophysics. I get to do more animal welfare and animal campaigning work. And all round, it’s been a good decision for me so far.”

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“Maybe one day I’m gonna wake up and think, ‘Ah, maybe we should get out on the road,’” the rocker conceded. “But I don’t think I will be committing to nine-month-long tours again.”

Meanwhile, the 40th anniversary edition of the concert film Queen: Budapest was recently released on DVD and Blu-ray.