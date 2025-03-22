Brian May Admits He Was ‘Nervous as Hell’ Pitching Songs to Queen

Brian May wrote many of Queen’s most famous songs, yet the guitarist was always anxious whenever he pitched new ideas to his bandmates.

“Every time I brought a new song to the boys I’d be as nervous as hell, thinking, ‘They’re gonna say it’s rubbish, they’re gonna hate it,” the guitarist recently admitted to MOJO magazine.

Even after penning some of Queen’s most timeless tracks – including “Tie Your Mother Down,” “We Will Rock You” and “Fat Bottomed Girls” – May’s fears remained.

“I’d always be embarrassed and apologizing,” the rocker confessed. “That never ever went away.”

Interestingly, May wasn’t the only member of Queen who suffered from such nerves. Drummer Roger Taylor, who also took part in the MOJO interview, acknowledged he dealt with similar concerns.

“I used to make a little demo and see how that went down,” Taylor recalled. “It’s true that Brian and I had an advantage over John [submitting song ideas] because we could sing, but Freddie was an enormous help to John in his writing — and to all of us, actually. We’d say, ‘You’re the leader,’ and he’d say, ‘No, no — I’m the singer.’”

New Queen Music 'Could Happen'

Elsewhere in the interview, May acknowledged the possibility of new Queen material.

“I think it could happen,” the guitarist noted. “Both Roger and I are constantly writing and coming up with ideas and doing things in our studios. I could have the beginnings of a Queen song right there in front of me now. It’s just whether the idea reaches maturity or not. It’s whether that seed can grow.”

May’s comments come months after Taylor revealed he and his Queen bandmate had discussed recording together once more. “We both said that if we feel we have some good material, why not?” the drummer revealed in October. “We can still play. We can still sing. So I don't see why not."

Queen’s last studio album – officially released under the Queen + Paul Rodgers moniker – was released in 2008. The band has been touring with vocalist Adam Lambert since 2011, but has not released any new material with the former American Idol runner-up.