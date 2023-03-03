Brian Eno to Name the Earth as His Co-Writer

Brian Eno is one of the artists who’ll credit the Earth as a co-writer of his music, as part of a project designed to secure royalties for eco-activism.

He co-founded the EarthPercent campaign, which will receive funds in perpetuity from work that names the planet as entitled to a share of income. The program is supported by a range of other artists including multiple Grammy winner Jacob Collier, and it’s hoped that $100 million will be diverted from the music industry toward environmental causes. Eno called it “a poetic construct” and “a beautiful idea” in a statement, while producer Fraser T. Smith said it was “a brilliant initiative,” noting, “Adding the Earth as a beneficiary on projects is not only a choice but a necessity.”

It’s one of several music industry programs that address the ecological damage done by the act of doing business. The charity says in its mission statement that “we want to encourage artists and music-related organizations to pledge a small percentage of their income to EarthPercent. This percentage can be collected at source and diverted to EarthPercent where it will be directed to the most impactful organizations dealing with climate change.

“Currently, only 3% of all philanthropic giving globally is directed towards protecting the future of our planet. This is not nearly enough to match the scale and urgency of the problem. One of the most impactful things music can do is get more money as fast as possible to those at the forefront of fighting the climate emergency. We can and we will make the change.”