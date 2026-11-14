Bret Michaels Makes Triumphant Stage Return After Three Month Absence

Bret Michaels made a triumphant return to the stage Friday night, after being forced off the road for nearly three months due to complicated kidney stone surgery.

You can see photos of the Poison star in action at the Island Resort and Casino in Wilson, Michigan below.

"It was my first night back on the road to recovery, and all seems good," Michaels later reported on social media. "Had to make a couple of small medication adjustments, but I’m standing strong, rocking on and remaining unbroken for tonight.

"It was a night of unbelievable energy, live music and living in the moment, right here, right now. Last night, we let the music do the talking - a universal language that brought us all together."

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In July it was reported that Michaels would need three to four weeks off the road after performing several shows despite being in "intense" pain, which ultimately led to "complicated" surgery for a kidney stone that would not pass.

In late August he returned for a show in Sugar Hill, Georgia, but was then immediately ordered to take an even longer break for full rest and recovery.

Michaels is set to perform another sold-out show at the Island Resort and Casino Saturday night, before moving on to shows in Ohio and Pennsylvania later this month. You can see his complete tour schedule below.

Bret Michaels Tour Dates:

11/14: Wilson, MI @ Island Resort and Casino

11/28: Northfield, OH @ Northfield Park Racino

11/29: Greensburg, PA @ The Palace Theater

2027

2/20: Sarasota, FL @ Thunder by the Bay