Bret Michaels guitarist Pete Evick had a simple message for fans who disavowed the Poison frontman after learning of his scheduled (and now-canceled) participation in President Donald Trump's Freedom 250 concert series: "FUCK OFF."

Michaels was booked to perform at the concert series in Washington, D.C. as part of the Great American State Fair, which runs from June 25 to July 10 and will commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States. But almost as soon as the lineup was announced, artists were met with swift and severe backlash and promptly dropped like flies from the bill.

"Unfortunately, what was presented to us as a celebration of our country has evolved into something much more divisive than what I agreed to be a part of," Michaels said in a statement announcing his exit from the bill. "Concerns have also been raised regarding the safety of my fans, band, crew, family and myself, including threats that are completely unfounded and unforgivable. Because of that, I have made the difficult decision to step away from this performance."

Michaels, Martina McBride, Morris Day and the Time, the Commodores, Young MC and Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli have all bowed out of the Freedom 250 concert series, with some claiming they were duped into believing it was a non-partisan event. C+C Music Factory, Vanilla Ice and Flo Rida are still scheduled to perform.

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What Did Pete Evick Say About the Freedom 250 Concert Backlash?

On Monday, Evick fired off a lengthy missive on Facebook in which he praised Michaels for his previous charitable endeavors for military veterans and criticized fans who denounced the singer.

"Bret [has] donated millions of dollars to veteran organizations. He was giving away tickets for veterans long before 'Vet Tix,'" the guitarist wrote. "We have brought thousands of troops on the stage to honor them and have giant crowds scream for them. On a smaller note, I can’t count the times me and Bret stop at a traffic light and he gives money to a homeless veteran. All of this is actually 'for veterans,' all of this 'helped veterans' either emotionally or monetarily."

Evick continued: "This particular concert was going to do 'nothing' for the veterans directly. The only people that actually lose out is us, we are now not getting paid. So why do all the actual things Bret has done for the veterans seemingly get erased for something that does nothing for them?"

The guitarist then sought to provide fans with "all the facts if you are literally turning your back on someone you loved 96 hours ago."

"If Bret or me have ever put a dime in your pocket, given you a free ticket, a free meet and greet, a free hotel room, a free flight, a photo pass, let you or your child perform on stage with us, gotten something signed for you or your charity, let you stand on the side of the stage, let you open for us, given you a shout out on social media, gone out of our way to call or FaceTime a sick or dying relative that we don’t even know, or if you are one of those people when I’ve gotten Bret to show up at one of my local gigs, and you were the first in line to be close to him who has now openly turned your back on him: FUCK OFF," Evick said. "We see you, we see your posts, FUCK OFF. I’m not saying you have to openly support him. But those that called us friends 4 days ago and have used and abused us and have now turned on us. FUCK OFF."

See Pete Evick's Full Message to Bret Michaels' Freedom 250 Critics

You can see the full, unedited text of Evick's post below:

I’ve thought for days how to say what’s on my mind. I also know I should just shut up, but… those that know me know I just can’t.

I’m not trying to change anyone’s opinions or beliefs on anything, I’m simply going to offer a different perspective on somethings.

In 21 years I’ve done and seen the following things with Bret.

First and foremost we have traveled all over the Middle East during war and non war times to perform “For the troops”. We have with our own bare hands helped build homes for veterans. Bret has bought and given away new homes to veterans. We have cooked and delivered food to troops, we have played several military bases in the United States “For the troops”. We have partnered with and participated with wounded warriors and many other veteran helping associations in activities helping veterans. Bret had donated millions of dollars to veteran organizations. He was giving away tickets for veterans long before “Vet Tix”. We have brought thousands of troops on the stage to honor them and have giant crowds scream for them. On a smaller note, I can’t count the times me and Bret stop at a traffic light and he gives money to a homeless veteran.

All of this actually is “for veterans” all of this “helped veterans” either emotionally or monetarily.

We have also played countless 4th of July celebrations which is and always has been my favorite holiday. At least 16 of the 21 years I was unable to spend my favorite holiday with my children because we were out performing in honor of our nation, many with fundraising aspects for our troops.

This particular concert was going to do “Nothing” for the veterans directly.

The only people that actually lose out is us, we are now not getting paid.

So why do all the actual things Bret has done for the veterans seemingly get erased for something that does nothing for them?

Further more, if you dig and do enough research you will see that on multiple occasions we have played Trumps golf course for charitable events. Way before he became a politician we performed at Trumps daughter’s bachelorette party.

Everyone has opinions, I know I can’t change them, but… I would certainly like everyone to have all the facts if you are litterly turning your back on someone you loved 96 hours ago.

Moving on, on a very personal note with a completely different tone.

If Bret or me have ever put a dime in your pocket, given you a free ticket, a free meet and greet, a free hotel room, a free flight, a photo pass, let you or your child perform on stage with us, gotten something signed for you or your charity, let you stand on the side of the stage, let you open for us, given you a shout out on social media, gone out of our way to call or FaceTime a sick or dying relative that we don’t even know, or if you are one of those people when I’ve gotten Bret to show up at one of my local gigs, and you were the first in line to be close to him who has now openly turned your back on him. FUCK OFF. We see you, we see your posts, FUCK OFF. I’m not saying you have to openly support him. But those that called us friends 4 days ago and have used and abused us and have now turned on us. FUCK OFF.

Also, all you that are slagging on us for the safety concerns, please read the article at Forbes magazine about Joe Rogans safety concerns then go beat up on Joe Rogan for having the same concerns then go FUCK OFF again.