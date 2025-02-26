‘Bono: Stories of Surrender’ Documentary Coming to Apple TV+

A new documentary, Bono: Stories of Surrender, will arrive on Apple TV+ on May 30.

As its title suggests, the film is based on the U2 singer's 2022 memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, plus the book's accompanying theater tour. It was directed by Andrew Dominik.

According to a press release, Bono: Stories of Surrender will include never-before-seen footage from the Beacon Theatre shows in New York City, plus performances of U2 songs by Bono. That's just one version of the film — another one, Bono: Stories of Surrender (Immersive), will be available on Apple Vision Pro on the same day. This version is the first feature-length film available in Apple Immersive Video, a media format recorded in 8K with Spatial Audio, which results in a 180-degree video "that places viewers onstage with Bono and in the center of his story."

An abridged and updated paperback edition of Bono’s memoir will also be released concurrently with the film.

Other Plans From U2

At present, U2 does not have any concerts scheduled. However, there have been hints that a new album may be on the way, with production work by Brian Eno.

"Bono and I are working on some crazy kind of sci-fi Irish folk music, which could end up becoming a part of the new U2 album. We're not sure yet; we'll see," the Edge said in 2024. "We're at that great phase where we don't have to overthink it. We're just making music and loving that process. And then we'll figure out where things belong afterwards. So there's a couple of different projects."