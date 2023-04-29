Bonnie Raitt Postpones Tour Dates for Surgery

Bonnie Raitt has postponed her May 2023 tour dates in order to deal with an unspecified “medical situation.”

She announced new dates for two of the five affected appearances – Louisville and Indianapolis will take place on June 30 and July 1 respectively, while new dates for Athens and Pittsburgh will be announced at a later time. She’d also been set to play at Brandi Carlisle’s Mothership Weekend on May 14; that appearance is canceled.

“Bonnie has a medical situation that requires surgery to address,” a statement said via social media. “The doctors say that in order for her to heal properly, they recommend she not perform for a couple of weeks. Unfortunately, this overlaps our five tour dates in May … We deeply apologize for this delay and inconvenience. It's always upsetting to have to disappoint her fans, band, crew and our promoters, but sometimes unforeseen things just happen.”

The report added that Raitt was in “great hands” and continued: “She was so looking forward to these shows, but we’re excited to be able to resume our 2023 tour, now kicking off in Dublin, Ireland, June 1st. Thank you for your well wishes and understanding, and we very much appreciate your respecting her request for privacy at this healing time.”

In February, Raitt, 73, wrote about the emotional experience of winning a Grammy earlier this year for her song “Just Like That,” which explores the theme of feelings around organ transplants. She said the stories she’d been told from medical staff, old fans and new fans had left her feeling “blown open,” explaining: “A few years ago I saw a segment on the evening TV news where they followed a woman who was meeting the man who had received her son’s heart… It was very emotional, but when he invited her to put her head on his chest and listen to her son’s heart, I just lost it.”