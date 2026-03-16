Bonnie Raitt has added a string of additional U.S. dates to her ever-lengthening 2026 North American tour. The shows now wrap with a multi-night stand in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre.

She originally announced this 2026 North American tour last November, but with only eight stateside stops. Raitt was set to spend most of June in Canada. Raitt then expanded the tour into the U.S. Midwest, with shows continuing into September.

Fan presales start on Tuesday, March 17, at 10AM local time. Log into bonnieraitt.com/members to access. See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below. New shows are in bold. Visit Raitt's official website for other ticketing and more information.

Where Is Bonnie Raitt Performing in 2026?

These new concerts will also feature New Orleans-based Jon Cleary. "I'm thrilled to have Jon Cleary and the Absolute Monster Gentlemen as my special guests on this tour. Jon is one of my favorite musicians and a former longtime bandmate," Raitt said in an official statement. "I can't wait to hear him with his killer band every night and then sit in with us on several songs in our set. Big fun for us all. Come on down!"

READ MORE: How Bonnie Raitt Fine Tuned Her Sound on 'Give It Up'

Raitt's most recent album was 2022's multi-Grammy award winning Just Like That, her 18th studio project. She topped the charts with the multi-platinum albums Nick of Time (1989) and Longing in Their Hearts (1994), while reaching No. 2 with 1991's career-best-selling Luck of the Draw.

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Bonnie Raitt 2026 North American Tour Dates

5/28 – Spokane, WA @ The Fox Theater

5/30 – Gorge Amphitheatre, WA @ Brandi Carlile's Echoes Through the Canyon

6/5-6 – Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24

6/8 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

6/10 – Salem, OR @ Elsinore Theatre

6/12 – Port Townsend, WA @ Centrum Benefit Concert & Gala

6/13 – Bellingham, WA @ Mount Baker Theatre

6/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

6/17 – Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre

6/19 – Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place

6/20 – Calgary, AB @ Southern Jubilee

6/23 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee

6/25 – Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place

6/27 – Winnipeg, MB @ Centennial Concert Hall

8/12 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Concert Hall

8/13 – Ottawa, ON @ National Arts Centre

8/15 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

8/16 – Kitchener, ON @ Centre in the Square

8/19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall

8/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

8/22 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

8/25 – Madison, WI @ Overture Center

8/27 – Saint Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair

8/30 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

9/1 – Bozeman, MT @ Theatre at the Brick

9/2 – Billings, MT @ Alberta Bair Theater

9/5 – Cheyenne, WY @ Cheyenne Civic Center

9/6 – Aspen, CO @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience

9/9 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Venue TBA

9/10 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

9/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

10/7 – Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium

10/9 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort

10/10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

10/13 – Modesto, CA @ Gallo Center for the Arts

10/14 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium

10/16 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

10/17 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

10/20-21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Pantages Theatre