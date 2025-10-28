Bon Jovi has added more dates to their 2026 summer concert schedule.

The band announced seven shows last week, marking their first live performances in four years. It's also their first concerts since singer Jon Bon Jovi's well-publicized vocal cord issues.

Two shows have now been added to the four previously announced concerts at New York's Madison Square Garden scheduled for July.

"There is a lot of joy in this announcement – joy that we can share these nights together with our amazing fans and joy that the band can be together," Bon Jovi said in a statement announcing the shows.

"I am lucky enough to be able to hold a light out to the audience each night and stand in their reflection for a tremendous collective experience – I get to stand in the we of our concerts. And I've spoken extensively on my gratitude, but I will say it again, I'm deeply grateful that the fans and the brotherhood of this band have been patient and allowed me the time needed to get healthy and prepare for touring. I'm ready and excited!"

Where Is Bon Jovi Performing in 2026?

Bon Jovi's summer 2026 concert schedule begins on July 7 with the first of six shows at Madison Square Garden. The two new performances will take place on July 16 and 19.

After a 10-day break, the band will head overseas for three dates, including stadium shows in Edinburgh and London. You can see Bon Jovi's 2026 tour dates below.

More information on the various presales can be found on Bon Jovi's website. The general on-sale starts on Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. EDT.

What's on Bon Jovi's New Album?

Bon Jovi also released their latest album last week. Forever (Legendary Edition) revisits the band's 2024 album, Forever, with a guest list of collaborators.

The 12 songs feature performances from Bruce Springsteen, Jason Isbell, Avril Lavigne and Jelly Roll. The album also included one new track, "Red, White and Jersey," which you can hear below.

Watch Bon Jovi's 'Red, White and Jersey' Video

Bon Jovi 2026 Tour

July 7 - New York, Madison Square Garden

July 9 - New York, Madison Square Garden

July 12 - New York, Madison Square Garden

July 14 - New York, Madison Square Garden

July 16 - New York, Madison Square Garden

July 19 - New York, Madison Square Garden

August 28 - Edinburgh, UK, Murrayfield Stadium

August 30 - Dublin, Ireland, Croke Park

September 4 - London, UK, Wembley Stadium