Bon Jovi Plots Comeback Concert – But There’s a Catch

Bon Jovi is returning to the stage this summer. Unfortunately, only a lucky few will be there.

The group hasn't toured since 2022, as frontman Jon Bon Jovi dealt with a throat issue that threatened his voice. His only appearance since was a mini-set in February at the MusiCares awards in Los Angeles. Bon Jovi is now scheduled to play this June in Nashville, but only in an "intimate private performance" at a "secret location" as part of an exclusive weekend travel package. No show-only tickets will be sold.

Dates are June 13-15, 2025, with pricing that includes three days and two nights at the JW Marriott in Nashville. A fan party is also scheduled at Bon Jovi's local restaurant, JBJ's Nashville. Trip packages go on sale at noon ET on Monday, April 14. They are available exclusively at runawaytours.com.

Bon Jovi released Forever in 2024 and played a surprise Nashville concert to celebrate. No proper tour followed, however, and the LP quickly vanished from the charts. Bon Jovi later confirmed that he was still recovering from a 2022 procedure called vocal cord medialization. He said he'd healed enough for one-off performances but not for the rigors of a long string of shows.

"I just wish there was a fucking light switch," Bon Jovi told The Guardian last summer. "I'm more than capable of singing again. The bar is now: Can I do two and a half hours a night, four nights a week? The answer is no."

In the meantime, Bon Jovi said he was putting together a re-release of Forever with special guest duets. "This is an album that we're very proud of," he told Sound on Sound, "and I think it's the best Bon Jovi record since [2007's] Lost Highway or at least [2005's] Have a Nice Day."

