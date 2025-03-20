Bob Weir Is Unsure of the Grateful Dead’s Future

Bob Weir says he has not made any definitive decisions as far as a potential Grateful Dead reunion, or the future of the band in general.

“We speak a language that nobody else speaks," he recently said to Rolling Stone. "That's a formula that's worked real well for us over the years, and there just aren't enough of us left now to do that anymore."

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the Dead, and there has been previous talk of Weir, bassist Phil Lesh, and drummers Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart reuniting for the occasion. However, with Lesh's passing in October of last year, Weir is reconsidering.

"I think when Phil checked out, so did that notion, because we don't have a bass player who's been playing with us for 60 years now. And that was the intriguing prospect," he said. "I think you need somebody holding down the bottom. Phil had all kinds of ideas that were pretty much unique to him. I grew up with Phil holding down the bottom in his unique way."

Weir added that if those plans were to continue, he would not replace Lesh and instead perform as a trio with Kreutzmann and Hart.

"It'd be me and two drummers. I'd have to think about that," he said. "I haven't thought about it — it's just now occurring to me that it's a possibility that we could do that, since you asked. ... I guess we'll just see what the three of us can pull together."

What About Dead & Company?

Weir also clarified that he has not spoken to John Mayer, who has toured with Dead & Company since the group's 2015 inception, about future performance plans — "We go where it takes us."

Back in 2023, Dead & Company announced its final tour, but approximately six months later, announced they would be playing a residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas. At present, the band has dates scheduled at the venue through May 17.

"Every day, things change. You can't overlook an opportunity like that," Weir explained of that decision. "The interesting thing is, I've never made plans. And I'm not about to, because I’m too damn busy doing other stuff, trying to get the sound right, trying to get the right chords, trying to get the right words, trying to get all that stuff together for the storytelling. And really, making plans seems like a waste of time. Because nothing ever works out like you expected it to, no matter who you are. So why bother?"