Bob Seger has issued his first statement since the death of his longtime bassist, Chris Campbell.

An original member of Seger’s Silver Bullet Band, Campbell worked with the singer for over five decades, contributing to such landmark releases at Live Bullet (1976) and Night Moves (1976). The bassist’s passing was announced earlier this week, and a cause of death has not yet been revealed.

“With the passing of our bassist and my friend for over 55 years, Chris Campbell, it's taken me a couple of days to put my thoughts together, such a huge and sad loss,” Seger noted in a message posted to social media. “Chris was with us as we started out traveling to gigs in station wagons and vans and for the next forty plus years - all the way through our last show in 2019.”

READ MORE: How Bob Seger Finally Broke Out With 'Live Bullet'

“He was a great musician,” Seger continued. “Chris understood well the roots of rock and roll, rhythm and blues. His ability to lock into a pocket with a drummer was extraordinary and he was remarkably consistent show to show. Off stage, his sense of humor kept us laughing and entertained."

Beyond their long working relationship, Seger and Campbell were close friends, as reflected in the singer’s closing remarks.

READ MORE: How Bob Seger Became an Overnight Star With 'Night Moves'

“Chris was like family; we raised our kids together,” Seger remembered. “It was a blessing to share this journey with Chris, and I'll cherish the memories forever. RIP my friend."