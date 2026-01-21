Bob Mould's alt-rock trio Sugar is building on its reunion momentum with more shows and a new single. They haven't toured in decades.

Check out "Long Live Love" and all of Sugar's newly confirmed upcoming dates, cities and venues below. Originally sketched out by Mould almost 20 years ago, "Long Live Love" shares a throwback vibe with music produced by Garbage's Butch Vig, a key influence at the time.

"I wrote 'Long Live Love' in 2007 while living in Washington D.C.," Mould said in an official statement. "It was the George W. Bush era, I was deep in my DJ world with Blowoff, yet still writing pop songs on guitars. Garbage 2.0 is one of my desert island albums, so it's not surprising that 'Long Live Love' reminds me of a long lost Garbage song!"

When Does Sugar's Reunion Tour Begin?

Sugar announced reunion residencies in New York and London last October – and all of them immediately sold out. The Love You Even Still Tour kicks off with a European leg, immediately following those London shows. Seven stops include Germany, France and Spain, among others. North American shows are set from August through September as Sugar appears in cities from Los Angeles and Seattle to Atlanta and Boston.

Multi-night stands are scheduled in Minneapolis and Philadelphia. All tickets go on pre-sale at 10AM local time on Tuesday, Jan 27; general sales begin at 10AM local time on Friday Jan. 30. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to organizations that support the LGBTQ+ community.

"Long Live Love" will be paired with the earlier-issued "House of Dead Memories" on a seven-inch single set for release by BMG on May 1. Pre-ordering is already underway. The accompanying video was directed by Lee Gregory.

Mould rose to initial fame in the '80s with Husker Du. He's remained active as a solo act, releasing Here We Go Crazy last March, but Sugar's most recent album is 1994's File Under: Easy Listening. Their 1992 debut was celebrated in November with Copper Blue: The Singles Collection, a limited edition 4LP box set that also included Sugar's live performance at Chicago's Cabaret Metro.

Sugar's Love You Even Still 2026 Tour Dates

5/2-4 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall (sold out)

5/23-24 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town (sold out)

5/26 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall

5/27 – Dublin, IE @ National Stadium

5/29 – Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall

5/30 – Bristol, UK @ Electric Bristol

5/31 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

6/2 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

6/3 – Leeds, UK @ Irish Centre

6/4 – London, UK @ Clapham Grand

6/7 – Oslo, NO @ Rockerfeller

6/9 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand

6/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

6/11 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

6/13 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre

6/14 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

6/15 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

6/17 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Dock

6/19 – Alava, ES @ Azkena Rock Festival

8/11 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

8/15 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount

9/10-11 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

9/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

9/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium

10/8 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Jack White Theatre

10/9 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

10/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

10/12-13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/14 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/17 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

10/18 – Hudson, NY @ Basilica Hudson

10/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ MCL Pavilion

10/21 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/23 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10/24 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre