Bob Mould Announces Electric Solo Tour
Bob Mould has announced a new electric solo tour in support of his recently released 15th album, Here We Crazy. The former Husker Du and Sugar frontman had spent several weeks on the road with a band promoting the new LP.
These new dates feature the singer and songwriter alone onstage with an electric guitar. A handful of solo electric shows had been announced earlier this year, including dates on May 25 in Las Vegas and four dates throughout August.
The new tour will run for nearly two dozen dates starting in early September.
"We, the band, spent the past six weeks performing sets focused on the music we recorded together since 2012," Mould said in a press release announcing the upcoming tour.
"Now, with the announcement of new Solo Electric shows, I'm looking forward to adding deeper cuts from my career songbook. The volume will be a touch quieter than the band shows, but the intensity will remain the same. Looking forward!"
Where Is Bob Mould Playing in 2025?
Mould's Solo Electric shows begin on Sept. 9 in Cincinnati with stops in Buffalo, New York, Baltimore, Chicago and his hometown of Minneapolis before wrapping up in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Oct. 11.
You can see all the tour dates below.
Bob Mould Solo Electric: Here We Go Crazy Tour 2025
MAY
25 – Las Vegas, NV – Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival 2025
JULY
30 – Township of Haddon, NJ – McLaughlin-Norcross Memorial Dell Haddon Lake Park
AUGUST
1 – Kingston, NY – Assembly
2 – Sellersville, PA – Sellersville Theater
3 – Lancaster, PA – Tellus360
16 – Novato, CA – Hopmonk Tavern
SEPTEMBER
9 – Cincinnati, OH – Memorial Hall
10 – Nelsonville, OH – Stuart’s Opera House
12 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
13 – Ithaca, NY – Hangar Theatre
14 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
16 – Portland, ME – SPACE
17 – Shirley, MA – Bull Run
19 – East Greenwich, RI – Greenwich Odeum
20 – Battleboro, VT – Stone Church
21 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom
23 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge
24 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
26 – Charlottesville, VA – The Southern
27 – Winston-Salem, NC – SECCA
28 – Charleston, WV – Mountain Stage
30 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway
OCTOBER
1 – Kansas City, MO – recordBar
3 – Bloomington, IL – Castle Theatre
4 – Chicago, IL – Old Town School of Folk
7 – Milwaukee, WI – Shank Hall
8 – Stoughton, WI – Stoughton Opera House
10 – Minneapolis, MN – Icehouse
11 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club
