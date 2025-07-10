Bob Dylan Announces 2025 UK and Ireland Tour Dates
Bob Dylan is set to return to the U.K. and Ireland for a string of concerts that will take place in November.
The first of the shows is scheduled for Nov. 7 in Brighton, England and the last of them for Nov. 25 in Dublin, Ireland. A complete list of the dates can be viewed below. Tickets will be available starting July 18.
Prior to the November concerts, Dylan will appear in a handful of other European cities, including Stockholm, Sweden, Paris, France and Amsterdam, Netherlands, among others.
What Else Does Dylan Have in the Works?
Apart from touring, Dylan has two editorial-related releases coming up. A new book of Dylan's drawings titled Point Blank (Quick Studies) will arrive on Nov. 18. Also scheduled for release on Nov. 18 is an audio version of his 2004 memoir, Chronicles: Volume One, narrated by the actor Sean Penn.
Bob Dylan, 2025 U.K. and Ireland Tour Dates
Nov. 7 - Brighton, England @ Brighton Centre
Nov. 9 - Swansea, Wales @ Building Society Arena
Nov. 10 - Swansea, Wales @ Building Society Arena
Nov. 11 - Swansea, Wales @ Building Society Arena
Nov. 13 - Coventry, England @ Building Society Arena
Nov. 14 - Leeds, England @ First Direct Arena
Nov. 16 - Glasgow, Scotland @ Armadillo
Nov. 17 - Glasgow, Scotland @ Armadillo
Nov. 19 - Belfast, Ireland @ Waterfront
Nov. 20 - Belfast, Ireland @ Waterfront
Nov. 23 - Killarney, Ireland @ INEC
Nov. 24 - Killarney, Ireland @ INEC
Nov. 25 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
