Bob Dylan Announces Huge ‘Rolling Thunder Revue’ Box Set

Bob Dylan Announces Huge ‘Rolling Thunder Revue’ Box Set

Jerry Aronson / Columbia, Legacy Recordings, bobdylan.com

Bob Dylan will release a brand new box set this fall: The Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1976 Live Recordings.

It will arrive on Nov. 6, though pre-ordering is currently available.

Spanning nearly 40 discs, the set documents the second leg of Dylan's historic Rolling Thunder Revue tour, which began April 18, 1976 in Lakeland, Florida and ended in Salt Lake City on May 25, 1976. According to a press release, "almost all" of that segment's 27 show dates "are represented in the 371 never-before-heard tracks."

You can view a complete track listing below.

Dylan's band at this time included bassist Rob Stoner, violinist Scarlet Rivera, drummer Howie Wyeth, guitarists Mick Ronson (of David Bowie's Spiders from Mars), Steven Soles, David Mansfield and T Bone Burnett.

"The Rolling Thunder Revue was the first national punk rock tour," Burnett recalls. "It opened a door that led to a furious explosion of new music — the Clash, Elvis Costello, the Ramones, the Sex Pistols and on and on. Dylan had done it again. He is good at walking through doors that no one else even sees, doors that others think are walls."

Ahead of the full release, available below is a live version of "Going, Going, Gone," recorded at the Tarrant County Convention Center Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on May 16, 1976.

In the set's liner notes, Mikal Gilmore writes: "All that's left of the Rolling Thunder movie that was never made but instead played out on stages for four-and-a-half weeks in the spring of 1976, is what you now hold in your hands. Play the music, close your eyes, and watch the story."

Bob Dylan, 'The Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1976 Live Recordings,' Track Listing:

April 18, 1976 – Civic Center, Lakeland, FL
Disc 1

Visions of Johanna
If You See Her, Say Hello
Vincent van Gogh
Weary Blues from Waitin’
I'll Be Your Baby Tonight
Maggie's Farm
One Too Many Mornings – Incomplete

April 20, 1976 – Bayfront Civic Center Auditorium,
St. Petersburg, FL Disc 2/3
Disc 2

Mr. Tambourine Man
It's Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)
Vincent van Gogh
I'll Be Your Baby Tonight
Maggie's Farm
One Too Many Mornings
Seven Days

Disc 3

Railroad Boy
Wild Mountain Thyme
Blowin' in the Wind
Shelter from the Storm – Incomplete
I Threw It All Away
Tonight I'll Be Staying Here with You
Just Like a Woman
It Take a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry
Mozambique
Lay, Lady, Lay
Idiot Wind – Incomplete
Gotta Travel On

April 21, 1976 – Curtis Hixon Hall, Tampa, FL
Disc 4

Seven Days ø
Railroad Boy
Wild Mountain Thyme
Blowin' in the Wind
Shelter from the Storm – Incomplete
Going, Going, Gone
Romance in Durango
Lay, Lady, Lay
Idiot Wind
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Gotta Travel On
ø Previously released on The Bootleg Series Volumes 1–3 (Rare & Unreleased) 1961–1991

April 22, 1976 – Unaired TV Show (The Midnight Special), Starlight Ballroom, Belleview-Biltmore Hotel, Belleair, FL
Disc 5

Mr. Tambourine Man
The Times They Are A-Changin’
Blowin’ in the Wind
I Dreamed I Saw St. Augustine
When I Paint My Masterpiece
Like a Rolling Stone
Isis
Just Like a Woman
Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door
Lay, Lady, Lay

April 23, 1976 – Sports Stadium, Orlando, FL
Disc 6

Mr. Tambourine Man
It's Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)
Vincent van Gogh
I'll Be Your Baby Tonight
Maggie's Farm
One Too Many Mornings
Isis – Incomplete

Disc 7

Blowin' in the Wind – Incomplete
Railroad Boy
I Pity the Poor Immigrant
Romance in Durango
I Threw It All Away
Seven Days
You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go
Lay, Lady, Lay
Mozambique
Idiot Wind – Incomplete
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Gotta Travel On

April 25, 1976 – University of Florida Field, Gainesville, FL
Disc 8

Mr. Tambourine Man
Simple Twist of Fate
Vincent van Gogh
I'll Be Your Baby Tonight
Maggie’s Farm
One Too Many Mornings
Isis

Disc 9

Blowin' in the Wind
Dink's Song
Railroad Boy
I Pity the Poor Immigrant
Shelter from the Storm
I Threw It All Away
Just Like Tom Thumb's Blues
One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below)
Going, Going, Gone
Mozambique – Incomplete
Lay, Lady, Lay
Idiot Wind
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Gotta Travel On

April 27, 1976 – Tully Gymnasium, Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL
Disc 10

Mr. Tambourine Man
If You See Her, Say Hello
Vincent van Gogh
I'll Be Your Baby Tonight
Maggie's Farm
One Too Many Mornings
Isis

Disc 11

Blowin' in the Wind
Wild Mountain Thyme
I Pity the Poor Immigrant
Shelter from the Storm – Edit
I Threw It All Away
Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again
You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go
Going, Going, Gone
Mozambique
Lay, Lady, Lay
Idiot Wind – Edit
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Gotta Travel On

April 28, 1976 – University of West Florida Field House, Pensacola, FL
Disc 12

Mr. Tambourine Man
Just Like a Woman
Vincent van Gogh
I'll Be Your Baby Tonight
Maggie's Farm
One Too Many Mornings
Isis

Disc 13

Blowin' in the Wind
Railroad Boy
I Pity the Poor Immigrant – Incomplete
Shelter from the Storm
I Threw It All Away
Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again
One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below)
Going, Going, Gone
Lay, Lady, Lay
Idiot Wind
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Gotta Travel On

April 29, 1976 (Early) – Expo Hall, Municipal Auditorium, Mobile, AL
Disc 14

Mr. Tambourine Man
Simple Twist of Fate
Vincent van Gogh
I'll Be Your Baby Tonight
Maggie's Farm
Isis

Disc 15

Blowin' in the Wind
I Pity the Poor Immigrant
Shelter from the Storm
I Threw It All Away
Going, Going, Gone
Lay, Lady, Lay
Idiot Wind
Gotta Travel On

April 29, 1976 (Late) – Expo Hall, Municipal Auditorium, Mobile, AL
Disc 16

Mr. Tambourine Man
It's Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)
Vincent van Gogh
I'll Be Your Baby Tonight
Maggie's Farm
One Too Many Mornings
Isis – Edit

Disc 17

Blowin' in the Wind
Railroad Boy
I Pity the Poor Immigrant
Shelter from the Storm
I Threw It All Away
Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again
You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go
Going, Going, Gone
Lay, Lady, Lay – Incomplete
Gotta Travel On – Incomplete

May 1, 1976 – Reid Green Coliseum, Hattiesburg, MS
Disc 18

Mr. Tambourine Man
Simple Twist of Fate
Vincent van Gogh
I'll Be Your Baby Tonight
Maggie's Farm
One Too Many Mornings
Isis

Disc 19

Blowin' in the Wind
Railroad Boy
I Pity the Poor Immigrant
Shelter from the Storm
I Threw It All Away
Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again
You're a Big Girl Now – Edit
You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go
Lay, Lady, Lay
Mozambique
Idiot Wind
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Gotta Travel On

May 3, 1976 (Early) – The Warehouse, New Orleans, LA
Disc 20

Mr. Tambourine Man
Tangled Up in Blue
Vincent van Gogh
Maggie's Farm
Mozambique
Isis

May 4, 1976 – Louisiana State University Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, LA
Disc 21

Mr. Tambourine Man
Simple Twist of Fate
Vincent van Gogh
Maggie's Farm
Mozambique
Isis

Disc 22

Blowin' in the Wind
Railroad Boy
Wild Mountain Thyme
I Pity the Poor Immigrant
Shelter from the Storm
Oh, Sister
Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again
You're a Big Girl Now
You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go
Lay, Lady, Lay
Seven Days
Idiot Wind
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Gotta Travel On

May 8, 1976 – Hofheinz Pavilion, Houston, TX
Disc 23

Mr. Tambourine Man
It's All Over Now, Baby Blue
Vincent van Gogh
Maggie's Farm
Mozambique
Isis – Incomplete

Disc 24

Blowin' in the Wind
Railroad Boy
I Pity the Poor Immigrant
Shelter from the Storm
Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again
You're a Big Girl Now
You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go
Lay, Lady, Lay
Idiot Wind
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Gotta Travel On
Will the Circle Be Unbroken

May 10, 1976 – Memorial Coliseum, Corpus Christi, TX
Disc 25

A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall
Mr. Tambourine Man
Vincent van Gogh
Maggie's Farm
Mozambique
Isis

Disc 26

Blowin' in the Wind
Railroad Boy
Wild Mountain Thyme
I Pity the Poor Immigrant
Shelter from the Storm
Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again
One of Us Must Know (Sooner or Later)
You're a Big Girl Now
You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go – Incomplete
Oh, Sister – Incomplete
Lay, Lady, Lay
Idiot Wind
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Gotta Travel On

May 11, 1976 – Municipal Auditorium, San Antonio, TX
Disc 27

Mr. Tambourine Man
Spanish Is the Loving Tongue
Vincent van Gogh
Maggie's Farm
Mozambique
Isis – Incomplete

Disc 28

Blowin' in the Wind
Railroad Boy
Deportee (Plane Wreck at Los Gatos)
I Pity the Poor Immigrant
Shelter from the Storm
Romance in Durango
I Want You
You're a Big Girl Now
You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go
Oh, Sister
Lay, Lady, Lay
Going, Going, Gone
Idiot Wind
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Gotta Travel On

May 12, 1976 – Municipal Auditorium, Austin, TX
Disc 29

Mr. Tambourine Man
It Ain't Me, Babe
Vincent van Gogh
Maggie's Farm
Mozambique
Isis – Incomplete
Blowin’ in the Wind
Railroad Boy
Deportee (Plane Wreck at Los Gatos)
I Pity the Poor Immigrant

Disc 30

Shelter from the Storm
Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again
I Want You
You're a Big Girl Now
You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go
Oh, Sister
Lay, Lady, Lay
Going, Going, Gone
Idiot Wind
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Gotta Travel On

May 15, 1976 – Gatesville State School for Boys, Gatesville, TX
Disc 31

I Pity the Poor Immigrant
Maggie's Farm
One Too Many Mornings
Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again
Oh, Sister
You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go
Tonight I'll Be Staying Here with You
Going, Going, Gone

May 16, 1976 – Tarrant County Convention Center Arena, Fort Worth, TX
Disc 32

Mr. Tambourine Man
It Ain't Me, Babe
Vincent van Gogh
Maggie's Farm
One Too Many Mornings
Mozambique
Isis
Blowin' in the Wind
Railroad Boy
Deportee (Plane Wreck at Los Gatos)
I Pity the Poor Immigrant

Disc 33

Shelter from the Storm
I Threw It All Away *
Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again *
Oh, Sister *
You're a Big Girl Now
You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go
Lay, Lady, Lay *
Going, Going, Gone
Idiot Wind
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Gotta Travel On

*Previously released on the 1976 Columbia Records album Hard Rain

May 18, 1976 – State Fair Arena, Oklahoma City, OK
Disc 34

Mr. Tambourine Man
Simple Twist of Fate
Vincent van Gogh
Maggie's Farm
One Too Many Mornings
Mozambique
Isis

Disc 35

Blowin' in the Wind – Incomplete
Railroad Boy
Deportee (Plane Wreck at Los Gatos)
I Pity the Poor Immigrant
Shelter from the Storm
Oh, Sister
Leopard-Skin Pill-Box Hat
You're a Big Girl Now
You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go
Lay, Lady, Lay
I Want You
Going, Going, Gone
Idiot Wind
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Gotta Travel On

May 19, 1976 – Henry Levitt Arena, Wichita, KS
Disc 36

Mr. Tambourine Man
It Ain't Me, Babe
Vincent van Gogh
Maggie's Farm
One Too Many Mornings
Mozambique
Isis
Blowin' in the Wind
Railroad Boy
Deportee (Plane Wreck at Los Gatos) – Incomplete
I Pity the Poor Immigrant

Disc 37

Shelter from the Storm
Oh, Sister
One of Us Must Know (Sooner or Later)
Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again
You're a Big Girl Now
You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go
It Take a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry
Lay, Lady, Lay – Incomplete
Going, Going, Gone
Idiot Wind
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Gotta Travel On

May 23, 1976 – Hughes Stadium, Colorado State University, Fort Collins, CO
Disc 38

Mr. Tambourine Man
It Ain’t Me, Babe
Vincent van Gogh
Maggie’s Farm *^
One Too Many Mornings *^
Mozambique ^
Isis
Blowin’ in the Wind ^
Railroad Boy ^
Deportee (Plane Wreck at Los Gatos) ^
I Pity the Poor Immigrant ^

* Previously released on the 1976 Columbia Records album Hard Rain
^ Previously broadcast on the 1976 NBC-TV special Hard Rain

Disc 39

Shelter from the Storm *^
Oh, Sister
I Want You
Tangled Up in Blue
You’re a Big Girl *
You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go
Lay, Lady, Lay
Going, Going, Gone
Idiot Wind *^
Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door ^
Gotta Travel On
A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall ^

* Previously released on the 1976 Columbia Records album Hard Rain
^ Previously broadcast on the 1976 NBC-TV special Hard Rain

Bob Dylan Albums Ranked

Through ups and downs, and more comebacks than just about anyone in rock history, the singer-songwriter's catalog has something for just about everyone.

Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci

Filed Under: Bob Dylan, UCR

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