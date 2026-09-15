Bob Dylan Announces Huge ‘Rolling Thunder Revue’ Box Set
Bob Dylan will release a brand new box set this fall: The Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1976 Live Recordings.
It will arrive on Nov. 6, though pre-ordering is currently available.
Spanning nearly 40 discs, the set documents the second leg of Dylan's historic Rolling Thunder Revue tour, which began April 18, 1976 in Lakeland, Florida and ended in Salt Lake City on May 25, 1976. According to a press release, "almost all" of that segment's 27 show dates "are represented in the 371 never-before-heard tracks."
You can view a complete track listing below.
Dylan's band at this time included bassist Rob Stoner, violinist Scarlet Rivera, drummer Howie Wyeth, guitarists Mick Ronson (of David Bowie's Spiders from Mars), Steven Soles, David Mansfield and T Bone Burnett.
"The Rolling Thunder Revue was the first national punk rock tour," Burnett recalls. "It opened a door that led to a furious explosion of new music — the Clash, Elvis Costello, the Ramones, the Sex Pistols and on and on. Dylan had done it again. He is good at walking through doors that no one else even sees, doors that others think are walls."
Ahead of the full release, available below is a live version of "Going, Going, Gone," recorded at the Tarrant County Convention Center Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on May 16, 1976.
In the set's liner notes, Mikal Gilmore writes: "All that's left of the Rolling Thunder movie that was never made but instead played out on stages for four-and-a-half weeks in the spring of 1976, is what you now hold in your hands. Play the music, close your eyes, and watch the story."
Bob Dylan, 'The Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1976 Live Recordings,' Track Listing:
April 18, 1976 – Civic Center, Lakeland, FL
Disc 1
Visions of Johanna
If You See Her, Say Hello
Vincent van Gogh
Weary Blues from Waitin’
I'll Be Your Baby Tonight
Maggie's Farm
One Too Many Mornings – Incomplete
April 20, 1976 – Bayfront Civic Center Auditorium,
St. Petersburg, FL Disc 2/3
Disc 2
Mr. Tambourine Man
It's Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)
Vincent van Gogh
I'll Be Your Baby Tonight
Maggie's Farm
One Too Many Mornings
Seven Days
Disc 3
Railroad Boy
Wild Mountain Thyme
Blowin' in the Wind
Shelter from the Storm – Incomplete
I Threw It All Away
Tonight I'll Be Staying Here with You
Just Like a Woman
It Take a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry
Mozambique
Lay, Lady, Lay
Idiot Wind – Incomplete
Gotta Travel On
April 21, 1976 – Curtis Hixon Hall, Tampa, FL
Disc 4
Seven Days ø
Railroad Boy
Wild Mountain Thyme
Blowin' in the Wind
Shelter from the Storm – Incomplete
Going, Going, Gone
Romance in Durango
Lay, Lady, Lay
Idiot Wind
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Gotta Travel On
ø Previously released on The Bootleg Series Volumes 1–3 (Rare & Unreleased) 1961–1991
April 22, 1976 – Unaired TV Show (The Midnight Special), Starlight Ballroom, Belleview-Biltmore Hotel, Belleair, FL
Disc 5
Mr. Tambourine Man
The Times They Are A-Changin’
Blowin’ in the Wind
I Dreamed I Saw St. Augustine
When I Paint My Masterpiece
Like a Rolling Stone
Isis
Just Like a Woman
Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door
Lay, Lady, Lay
April 23, 1976 – Sports Stadium, Orlando, FL
Disc 6
Mr. Tambourine Man
It's Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)
Vincent van Gogh
I'll Be Your Baby Tonight
Maggie's Farm
One Too Many Mornings
Isis – Incomplete
Disc 7
Blowin' in the Wind – Incomplete
Railroad Boy
I Pity the Poor Immigrant
Romance in Durango
I Threw It All Away
Seven Days
You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go
Lay, Lady, Lay
Mozambique
Idiot Wind – Incomplete
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Gotta Travel On
April 25, 1976 – University of Florida Field, Gainesville, FL
Disc 8
Mr. Tambourine Man
Simple Twist of Fate
Vincent van Gogh
I'll Be Your Baby Tonight
Maggie’s Farm
One Too Many Mornings
Isis
Disc 9
Blowin' in the Wind
Dink's Song
Railroad Boy
I Pity the Poor Immigrant
Shelter from the Storm
I Threw It All Away
Just Like Tom Thumb's Blues
One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below)
Going, Going, Gone
Mozambique – Incomplete
Lay, Lady, Lay
Idiot Wind
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Gotta Travel On
April 27, 1976 – Tully Gymnasium, Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL
Disc 10
Mr. Tambourine Man
If You See Her, Say Hello
Vincent van Gogh
I'll Be Your Baby Tonight
Maggie's Farm
One Too Many Mornings
Isis
Disc 11
Blowin' in the Wind
Wild Mountain Thyme
I Pity the Poor Immigrant
Shelter from the Storm – Edit
I Threw It All Away
Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again
You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go
Going, Going, Gone
Mozambique
Lay, Lady, Lay
Idiot Wind – Edit
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Gotta Travel On
April 28, 1976 – University of West Florida Field House, Pensacola, FL
Disc 12
Mr. Tambourine Man
Just Like a Woman
Vincent van Gogh
I'll Be Your Baby Tonight
Maggie's Farm
One Too Many Mornings
Isis
Disc 13
Blowin' in the Wind
Railroad Boy
I Pity the Poor Immigrant – Incomplete
Shelter from the Storm
I Threw It All Away
Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again
One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below)
Going, Going, Gone
Lay, Lady, Lay
Idiot Wind
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Gotta Travel On
April 29, 1976 (Early) – Expo Hall, Municipal Auditorium, Mobile, AL
Disc 14
Mr. Tambourine Man
Simple Twist of Fate
Vincent van Gogh
I'll Be Your Baby Tonight
Maggie's Farm
Isis
Disc 15
Blowin' in the Wind
I Pity the Poor Immigrant
Shelter from the Storm
I Threw It All Away
Going, Going, Gone
Lay, Lady, Lay
Idiot Wind
Gotta Travel On
April 29, 1976 (Late) – Expo Hall, Municipal Auditorium, Mobile, AL
Disc 16
Mr. Tambourine Man
It's Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)
Vincent van Gogh
I'll Be Your Baby Tonight
Maggie's Farm
One Too Many Mornings
Isis – Edit
Disc 17
Blowin' in the Wind
Railroad Boy
I Pity the Poor Immigrant
Shelter from the Storm
I Threw It All Away
Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again
You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go
Going, Going, Gone
Lay, Lady, Lay – Incomplete
Gotta Travel On – Incomplete
May 1, 1976 – Reid Green Coliseum, Hattiesburg, MS
Disc 18
Mr. Tambourine Man
Simple Twist of Fate
Vincent van Gogh
I'll Be Your Baby Tonight
Maggie's Farm
One Too Many Mornings
Isis
Disc 19
Blowin' in the Wind
Railroad Boy
I Pity the Poor Immigrant
Shelter from the Storm
I Threw It All Away
Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again
You're a Big Girl Now – Edit
You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go
Lay, Lady, Lay
Mozambique
Idiot Wind
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Gotta Travel On
May 3, 1976 (Early) – The Warehouse, New Orleans, LA
Disc 20
Mr. Tambourine Man
Tangled Up in Blue
Vincent van Gogh
Maggie's Farm
Mozambique
Isis
May 4, 1976 – Louisiana State University Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, LA
Disc 21
Mr. Tambourine Man
Simple Twist of Fate
Vincent van Gogh
Maggie's Farm
Mozambique
Isis
Disc 22
Blowin' in the Wind
Railroad Boy
Wild Mountain Thyme
I Pity the Poor Immigrant
Shelter from the Storm
Oh, Sister
Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again
You're a Big Girl Now
You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go
Lay, Lady, Lay
Seven Days
Idiot Wind
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Gotta Travel On
May 8, 1976 – Hofheinz Pavilion, Houston, TX
Disc 23
Mr. Tambourine Man
It's All Over Now, Baby Blue
Vincent van Gogh
Maggie's Farm
Mozambique
Isis – Incomplete
Disc 24
Blowin' in the Wind
Railroad Boy
I Pity the Poor Immigrant
Shelter from the Storm
Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again
You're a Big Girl Now
You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go
Lay, Lady, Lay
Idiot Wind
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Gotta Travel On
Will the Circle Be Unbroken
May 10, 1976 – Memorial Coliseum, Corpus Christi, TX
Disc 25
A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall
Mr. Tambourine Man
Vincent van Gogh
Maggie's Farm
Mozambique
Isis
Disc 26
Blowin' in the Wind
Railroad Boy
Wild Mountain Thyme
I Pity the Poor Immigrant
Shelter from the Storm
Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again
One of Us Must Know (Sooner or Later)
You're a Big Girl Now
You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go – Incomplete
Oh, Sister – Incomplete
Lay, Lady, Lay
Idiot Wind
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Gotta Travel On
May 11, 1976 – Municipal Auditorium, San Antonio, TX
Disc 27
Mr. Tambourine Man
Spanish Is the Loving Tongue
Vincent van Gogh
Maggie's Farm
Mozambique
Isis – Incomplete
Disc 28
Blowin' in the Wind
Railroad Boy
Deportee (Plane Wreck at Los Gatos)
I Pity the Poor Immigrant
Shelter from the Storm
Romance in Durango
I Want You
You're a Big Girl Now
You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go
Oh, Sister
Lay, Lady, Lay
Going, Going, Gone
Idiot Wind
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Gotta Travel On
May 12, 1976 – Municipal Auditorium, Austin, TX
Disc 29
Mr. Tambourine Man
It Ain't Me, Babe
Vincent van Gogh
Maggie's Farm
Mozambique
Isis – Incomplete
Blowin’ in the Wind
Railroad Boy
Deportee (Plane Wreck at Los Gatos)
I Pity the Poor Immigrant
Disc 30
Shelter from the Storm
Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again
I Want You
You're a Big Girl Now
You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go
Oh, Sister
Lay, Lady, Lay
Going, Going, Gone
Idiot Wind
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Gotta Travel On
May 15, 1976 – Gatesville State School for Boys, Gatesville, TX
Disc 31
I Pity the Poor Immigrant
Maggie's Farm
One Too Many Mornings
Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again
Oh, Sister
You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go
Tonight I'll Be Staying Here with You
Going, Going, Gone
May 16, 1976 – Tarrant County Convention Center Arena, Fort Worth, TX
Disc 32
Mr. Tambourine Man
It Ain't Me, Babe
Vincent van Gogh
Maggie's Farm
One Too Many Mornings
Mozambique
Isis
Blowin' in the Wind
Railroad Boy
Deportee (Plane Wreck at Los Gatos)
I Pity the Poor Immigrant
Disc 33
Shelter from the Storm
I Threw It All Away *
Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again *
Oh, Sister *
You're a Big Girl Now
You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go
Lay, Lady, Lay *
Going, Going, Gone
Idiot Wind
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Gotta Travel On
*Previously released on the 1976 Columbia Records album Hard Rain
May 18, 1976 – State Fair Arena, Oklahoma City, OK
Disc 34
Mr. Tambourine Man
Simple Twist of Fate
Vincent van Gogh
Maggie's Farm
One Too Many Mornings
Mozambique
Isis
Disc 35
Blowin' in the Wind – Incomplete
Railroad Boy
Deportee (Plane Wreck at Los Gatos)
I Pity the Poor Immigrant
Shelter from the Storm
Oh, Sister
Leopard-Skin Pill-Box Hat
You're a Big Girl Now
You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go
Lay, Lady, Lay
I Want You
Going, Going, Gone
Idiot Wind
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Gotta Travel On
May 19, 1976 – Henry Levitt Arena, Wichita, KS
Disc 36
Mr. Tambourine Man
It Ain't Me, Babe
Vincent van Gogh
Maggie's Farm
One Too Many Mornings
Mozambique
Isis
Blowin' in the Wind
Railroad Boy
Deportee (Plane Wreck at Los Gatos) – Incomplete
I Pity the Poor Immigrant
Disc 37
Shelter from the Storm
Oh, Sister
One of Us Must Know (Sooner or Later)
Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again
You're a Big Girl Now
You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go
It Take a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry
Lay, Lady, Lay – Incomplete
Going, Going, Gone
Idiot Wind
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Gotta Travel On
May 23, 1976 – Hughes Stadium, Colorado State University, Fort Collins, CO
Disc 38
Mr. Tambourine Man
It Ain’t Me, Babe
Vincent van Gogh
Maggie’s Farm *^
One Too Many Mornings *^
Mozambique ^
Isis
Blowin’ in the Wind ^
Railroad Boy ^
Deportee (Plane Wreck at Los Gatos) ^
I Pity the Poor Immigrant ^
* Previously released on the 1976 Columbia Records album Hard Rain
^ Previously broadcast on the 1976 NBC-TV special Hard Rain
Disc 39
Shelter from the Storm *^
Oh, Sister
I Want You
Tangled Up in Blue
You’re a Big Girl *
You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go
Lay, Lady, Lay
Going, Going, Gone
Idiot Wind *^
Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door ^
Gotta Travel On
A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall ^
* Previously released on the 1976 Columbia Records album Hard Rain
^ Previously broadcast on the 1976 NBC-TV special Hard Rain
Bob Dylan Albums Ranked
Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci