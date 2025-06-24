Bob Dylan Announces ‘Point Blank (Quick Studies)’ Drawings Book

Bob Dylan will release a new book of drawings titled Point Blank (Quick Studies) on Nov. 18.

The collection will feature nearly 100 black and white drawings that the singer made between 2021 and 2022. The drawings in Point Blank served as the basis for Dylan’s latest exhibition of the same name, which opened at London’s Halcyon Gallery earlier this year and is on display through July 6.

“The works vary between portraits, still lifes, and landscapes: roller-skating lovers, a suit of armor, a suspension bridge, a karaoke singer, a roll of Scotch tape, a Parisian canal, a man with a crooked smile,” publisher Simon & Schuster says. These works will be accompanied by short prose vignettes written by Eddie Gorodetsky, Jackie Hamilton and Lucy Sante.

Point Blank (Quick Studies) follows the 2023 monograph Retrospectrum and is available to preorder now. To coincide with the release, Simon & Schuster will also release unabridged audiobook of Dylan's 2004 memoir Chronicles: Volume 1, which clocks in at 10 hours and is narrated by Sean Penn (who also narrated the original five-hour version).

Dylan has been keeping characteristically busy lately. The 84-year-old rock legend is currently on the road as part of Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Tour. His tour kickoff performance last month featured several songs he hadn't played in well over a decade, as well as a pair of live debuts including a cover of the Pogues' "A Rainy Night in Soho." He also may or may not have narrated the recent trailer for Machine Gun Kelly's new album, Lost Americana.