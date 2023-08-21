Bob Dylan Announces New North American Tour Dates
Bob Dylan has announced new North American tour dates.
According to his website, this new leg of Dylan's Rough and Rowdy Ways tour will begin on Oct. 1 in Kansas City, Missouri, with dates scheduled through the end of the month, including two Canadian cities, Toronto and Montreal. Tickets will be available beginning Aug. 25.
So far, 17 shows are listed, though a tweet from Dylan's page noted that more dates will be posted soon.
You can view a complete list of shows below.
Dylan has been traveling the world on the Rough and Rowdy Ways tour since 2021, focusing primarily on songs from his 2020 album of the same name. He's been throwing in a surprising amount of cover songs during the run. The tour is advertised as lasting until 2024.
Bob Dylan, Rough and Rowdy Ways Worldwide Tour, Fall 2023
Oct. 1 - Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
Oct. 2 - Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
Oct. 4 - St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
Oct. 6 - Chicago, IL @ Cadillac Palace Theatre
Oct. 7 - Chicago, IL @ Cadillac Palace Theatre
Oct. 8 - Chicago, IL @ Cadillac Palace Theatre
Oct. 11 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
Oct. 12 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
Oct. 16 - Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
Oct. 20 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Oct. 21 - Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre
Oct. 23 - Erie, PA @ Warner Theatre
Oct. 24 - Rochester, NY @ Auditorium Theatre
Oct. 26 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
Oct. 27 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
Oct. 29 - Montreal, QB @ Place des Arts - Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier
Oct. 30 - Schenectady, NY @ Proctors Theatre