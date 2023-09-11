Bob Dylan Announces More North American Tour Dates

Bob Dylan has announced more dates for the fall leg of his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour.

Last month, Dylan unveiled 17 dates, with the promise that more would be coming. The newly announced dates include stops in Springfield, Massachusetts, Port Chester, New York and Waterbury, Connecticut.

As it stands now, the tour will begin Oct. 1 in Kansas City, Missouri, with the latest date scheduled for Nov. 11 in Waterbury. It's still unclear whether there will be even more dates announced.

You can see a complete list of the announced concerts below.

Dylan has been on this Rough and Rowdy Ways tour since 2021, mostly focusing his set list on songs from his 2020 album of the same name. The tour is advertised as lasting until 2024.

On the Road With Bob Dylan

The singer-songwriter spoke about life on the road last year with The Wall Street Journal. "The reason you do it is because it's a perfect way to stay anonymous, and still be a member of the social order," he said.

"You're the master of your fate. You manipulate reality and move through time and space with the proper attitude. It's not an easy path to take, not fun and games, it's no Disney World. It's an open space, with concrete pillars and an iron floor, with obligations and sacrifices. It's a path, and destiny put some of us on that path, in that position. It's not for everybody."

Tickets for the new dates will be available starting Sept. 15.

Bob Dylan, Rough and Rowdy Ways Worldwide Tour, Fall 2023

*Newly added dates in bold

Oct. 1 - Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

Oct. 2 - Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

Oct. 4 - St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

Oct. 6 - Chicago, IL @ Cadillac Palace Theatre

Oct. 7 - Chicago, IL @ Cadillac Palace Theatre

Oct. 8 - Chicago, IL @ Cadillac Palace Theatre

Oct. 11 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

Oct. 12 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

Oct. 16 - Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

Oct. 20 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

Oct. 21 - Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre

Oct. 23 - Erie, PA @ Warner Theatre

Oct. 24 - Rochester, NY @ Auditorium Theatre

Oct. 26 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Oct. 27 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Oct. 29 - Montreal, QB @ Place des Arts - Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

Oct. 30 - Schenectady, NY @ Proctors Theatre

Nov. 1 - Springfield, MA @ Symphony Hall

Nov. 7 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

Nov. 8 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

Nov. 11 - Waterbury, CT @ Palace Theater