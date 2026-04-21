Bob Dylan Shares More 2026 Tour Dates, Including NYC Stop With Jimmie Vaughan and Lucinda Williams
Bob Dylan's website has been updated with over a dozen new tour dates.
The first of these new dates to be added to Dylan's 2026 schedule will take place on July 8 in Chicago. Then come shows in places like Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Boston and more. Most notable, Dylan will perform in New York City — his first time back at Forest Hills stadium in 10 years — on July 21 with two special guests: Jimmie Vaughan and Lucinda Williams.
You can view a complete list of concert dates, with the newly announced ones labeled in bold, below.
When Lucinda Williams First Met Bob Dylan
Williams, who participated in Willie Nelson's 2025 Outlaw Tour along with Dylan, got to meet her hero last summer.
"It's funny: At a certain point somebody in the press over the last few years started referring to me as the 'female Bob Dylan' and Bob Dylan heard about that," Williams explained to Rolling Stone earlier this year in January. "I got the story through Mavis Staples. She and I were on this show together and sitting around just chatting and she had just done something with Bob and said Bob had been going around telling his bandmates and crew guys, 'Hey, there's a female Bob Dylan out there, apparently.' Like he got a big kick out of it.
"So, when he came up to say hi, I said, 'I know you know about this female Bob Dylan thing.' And he smiles real big and he goes, 'Is that you?' I said yes. I was kind of embarrassed, because it's kind of silly. And then — this is what blew my mind — he goes, 'Well, who else would it be?' I thought, 'Oh my god, that has to mean he's heard my stuff before.' I don't know, I'm still so in awe of him. I've been singing his praises since I first discovered his music when I was 12 years old."
Meanwhile, Vaughan appeared at Dylan's 2024 tour closer in Austin, Texas performing four songs with Dylan and his band as a guest guitarist.
Bob Dylan, 2026 Tour Dates
April 22, 2026 – Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium
April 23, 2026 – Dothan, AL @ Dothan Civic Center
April 25, 2026 – Jackson, MS @ Thalia Mara Hall
April 27, 2026 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Cane's River Center
April 28, 2026 – Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
April 29, 2026 – Tyler, TX @ Cowan Center
May 1, 2026 – Abilene, TX @ Abilene Auditorium
June 4, 2026 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield
June 6, 2026 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
June 7, 2026 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
June 9, 2026 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater
June 12, 2026 – Lincoln, CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley
June 13, 2026 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
June 14, 2026 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
June 17, 2026 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
June 18, 2026 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater
June 20, 2026 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
June 21, 2026 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
June 23, 2026 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
June 24, 2026 – Tucson, AZ @ Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater
June 26, 2026 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sandia Amphitheater
June 29, 2026 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
June 30, 2026 – New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheater
July 2, 2026 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino and Resort
July 3, 2026 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
July 4, 2026 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
July 6, 2026 – Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
July 8, 2026 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion
July 10, 2026 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend
July 12, 2026 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
July 14, 2026 – Philadelphia, PA @ Highmark Mann Center for the Performing Arts
July 16, 2026 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
July 18, 2026 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion
July 19, 2026 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
July 21, 2026 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
July 23, 2026 – Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
July 24, 2026 – Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap
July 25, 2026 – Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap
July 28, 2026 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
July 29, 2026 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
July 31, 2026 – Atlanta, GA @ Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park
Aug. 1, 2026 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Federal Credit Union Amphitheater
Bob Dylan Albums Ranked
Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci