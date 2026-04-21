Bob Dylan's website has been updated with over a dozen new tour dates.

The first of these new dates to be added to Dylan's 2026 schedule will take place on July 8 in Chicago. Then come shows in places like Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Boston and more. Most notable, Dylan will perform in New York City — his first time back at Forest Hills stadium in 10 years — on July 21 with two special guests: Jimmie Vaughan and Lucinda Williams.

You can view a complete list of concert dates, with the newly announced ones labeled in bold, below.

When Lucinda Williams First Met Bob Dylan

Williams, who participated in Willie Nelson's 2025 Outlaw Tour along with Dylan, got to meet her hero last summer.

"It's funny: At a certain point somebody in the press over the last few years started referring to me as the 'female Bob Dylan' and Bob Dylan heard about that," Williams explained to Rolling Stone earlier this year in January. "I got the story through Mavis Staples. She and I were on this show together and sitting around just chatting and she had just done something with Bob and said Bob had been going around telling his bandmates and crew guys, 'Hey, there's a female Bob Dylan out there, apparently.' Like he got a big kick out of it.

"So, when he came up to say hi, I said, 'I know you know about this female Bob Dylan thing.' And he smiles real big and he goes, 'Is that you?' I said yes. I was kind of embarrassed, because it's kind of silly. And then — this is what blew my mind — he goes, 'Well, who else would it be?' I thought, 'Oh my god, that has to mean he's heard my stuff before.' I don't know, I'm still so in awe of him. I've been singing his praises since I first discovered his music when I was 12 years old."

Meanwhile, Vaughan appeared at Dylan's 2024 tour closer in Austin, Texas performing four songs with Dylan and his band as a guest guitarist.

Bob Dylan, 2026 Tour Dates

April 22, 2026 – Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium

April 23, 2026 – Dothan, AL @ Dothan Civic Center

April 25, 2026 – Jackson, MS @ Thalia Mara Hall

April 27, 2026 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Cane's River Center

April 28, 2026 – Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

April 29, 2026 – Tyler, TX @ Cowan Center

May 1, 2026 – Abilene, TX @ Abilene Auditorium

June 4, 2026 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield

June 6, 2026 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

June 7, 2026 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

June 9, 2026 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

June 12, 2026 – Lincoln, CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley

June 13, 2026 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

June 14, 2026 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

June 17, 2026 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

June 18, 2026 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater

June 20, 2026 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

June 21, 2026 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

June 23, 2026 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

June 24, 2026 – Tucson, AZ @ Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater

June 26, 2026 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sandia Amphitheater

June 29, 2026 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

June 30, 2026 – New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheater

July 2, 2026 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino and Resort

July 3, 2026 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

July 4, 2026 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

July 6, 2026 – Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

July 8, 2026 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

July 10, 2026 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

July 12, 2026 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

July 14, 2026 – Philadelphia, PA @ Highmark Mann Center for the Performing Arts

July 16, 2026 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

July 18, 2026 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

July 19, 2026 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 21, 2026 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

July 23, 2026 – Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

July 24, 2026 – Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap

July 25, 2026 – Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap

July 28, 2026 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

July 29, 2026 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

July 31, 2026 – Atlanta, GA @ Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

Aug. 1, 2026 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Federal Credit Union Amphitheater