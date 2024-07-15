Bob Dylan Reveals European and UK Tour Dates
Bob Dylan has revealed tour dates in Europe and the U.K. for the fall of 2024.
The first scheduled show will take place Oct. 4 in Prague, Czech Republic. From there, he'll make stops in cities like Berlin, Paris, Edinburgh and more. The tour will conclude with three concerts at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
A complete list of dates can be viewed below. Tickets will be available beginning July 19.
Dylan's American Summer
Before he heads to Europe, Dylan is slated to perform through the summer on Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Tour, which recently completed its first half featuring — in addition to Dylan and Nelson — Robert Plant, Alison Krauss and Celisse. For the second half of the trek, Plant and Krauss' place will be taken over by John Mellencamp, and Celisse's by Brittney Spencer.
Bob Dylan, Fall 2024 European Dates
Oct. 4 - Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 universum
Oct. 5 - Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 universum
Oct. 6 - Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 universum
Oct. 8 - Erfurt, Germany @ Messehalle
Oct. 10 - Berlin, Germany @ Uber Eats Music Hall
Oct. 11 - Berlin, Germany @ Uber Eats Music Hall
Oct. 12 - Berlin, Germany @ Uber Eats Music Hall
Oct. 14 - Nürnberg, Germany @ Frankenhalle
Oct. 16 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle
Oct. 17 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle
Oct. 18 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle
Oct. 21 - Stuttgart, Germany @ Porsche Arena
Oct. 22 - Saarbrücken, Germany @ Saarlandhalle
Oct. 24 - Paris, France @ La Seine Musicale
Oct. 25 - Paris, France @ La Seine Musicale
Oct. 27 - Dusseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Hall
Oct. 29 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal
Nov. 1 - Bournemouth, UKBIC @ Windsor Hall
Nov. 5 - Edinburgh, Scotland @ Usher Hall
Nov. 6 - Edinburgh, Scotland @ Usher Hall
Nov. 8 - Nottingham, UK @ Nottingham Arena
Nov. 9 - 4Wolverhampton, UK @ Civic Hall
Nov. 10 - Wolverhampton, UK @ Civic Hall
Nov. 12 - London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
Nov. 13 - London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
Nov. 14 - London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
