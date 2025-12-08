Bob Dylan is returning to the U.S. next year for a new run of concerts that starts March 21 in Omaha, Nebraska and wraps up over a month later in Abilene, Texas.

He provided a warning on his social media last month: "To all fans and followers of Rough and Rowdy Ways Show. We will see you early Spring 2026, will let you know where and when later."

The where and the when have now been revealed. A complete list of concert dates and locations can be viewed below. According to Dylan's website, tickets will be available starting Dec. 12.

This Bob Dylan Tour Was Supposed to End Two Years Ago

Dylan's Rough and Rowdy Ways tour, titled after his 2020 album of the same name, first launched in 2021 and was then billed as lasting until 2024. But that deadline came and went and the billing was removed from Dylan's site and other promotional materials.

Most recently, Dylan and his band performed a run of shows in Europe and the U.K. that ended in Ireland just before Thanksgiving.

Bob Dylan, 2026 US Tour Dates:

March 21 - Omaha, Nebraska @ Orpheum Theater

March 22 - Sioux Falls, South Dakota @ Mary W. Sommervold Hall

March 24 - Rochester, Minnesota @ Mayo Civic Center Arena

March 25 - Iowa City, Iowa @ Hancher Auditorium

March 27 - La Crosse, Wisconsin @ La Crosse Center

March 28 - Rockford, Illinois @ Coronado Theatre

March 30 - Waukegan, Illinois @ Genesee Theatre

March 31 - Muncie, Indiana @ Emens Auditorium

April 2 - Grand Rapids, Michigan @ DeVos Performance Hall

April 3 - Saginaw, Michigan @ The Theater

April 4 - Detroit, Michigan @ Masonic Temple Theatre

April 6 - Louisville, Kentucky @ The Louisville Palace

April 9 - Columbus, Ohio @ Palace Theatre

April 10 - Cleveland, Ohio @ KeyBank State Theatre

April 12 - Dayton, Ohio @ Winsupply Theatre

April 14 - Knoxville, Tennessee @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium

April 16 - Bowling Green, Kentucky @ SKyPAC

April 17 - Chattanooga, Tennessee @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

April 19 - Asheville, North Carolina @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

April 20 - Spartanburg, South Carolina @ Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

April 22 - Macon, Georgia @ Macon City Auditorium

April 23 - Dothan, Alabama @ Dothan Civic Center

April 25 - Jackson, Mississippi @ Thalia Mara Hall

April 27 - Baton Rouge, Louisiana @ Raising Cane's River Center

April 28 - Shreveport, Louisiana @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

April 29 - Tyler, Texas @ Cowan Center

May 1 - Abilene, Texas @ Abilene Auditorium