Bob Dylan Unveils 2026 US Tour Dates
Bob Dylan is returning to the U.S. next year for a new run of concerts that starts March 21 in Omaha, Nebraska and wraps up over a month later in Abilene, Texas.
He provided a warning on his social media last month: "To all fans and followers of Rough and Rowdy Ways Show. We will see you early Spring 2026, will let you know where and when later."
The where and the when have now been revealed. A complete list of concert dates and locations can be viewed below. According to Dylan's website, tickets will be available starting Dec. 12.
This Bob Dylan Tour Was Supposed to End Two Years Ago
Dylan's Rough and Rowdy Ways tour, titled after his 2020 album of the same name, first launched in 2021 and was then billed as lasting until 2024. But that deadline came and went and the billing was removed from Dylan's site and other promotional materials.
Most recently, Dylan and his band performed a run of shows in Europe and the U.K. that ended in Ireland just before Thanksgiving.
Bob Dylan, 2026 US Tour Dates:
March 21 - Omaha, Nebraska @ Orpheum Theater
March 22 - Sioux Falls, South Dakota @ Mary W. Sommervold Hall
March 24 - Rochester, Minnesota @ Mayo Civic Center Arena
March 25 - Iowa City, Iowa @ Hancher Auditorium
March 27 - La Crosse, Wisconsin @ La Crosse Center
March 28 - Rockford, Illinois @ Coronado Theatre
March 30 - Waukegan, Illinois @ Genesee Theatre
March 31 - Muncie, Indiana @ Emens Auditorium
April 2 - Grand Rapids, Michigan @ DeVos Performance Hall
April 3 - Saginaw, Michigan @ The Theater
April 4 - Detroit, Michigan @ Masonic Temple Theatre
April 6 - Louisville, Kentucky @ The Louisville Palace
April 9 - Columbus, Ohio @ Palace Theatre
April 10 - Cleveland, Ohio @ KeyBank State Theatre
April 12 - Dayton, Ohio @ Winsupply Theatre
April 14 - Knoxville, Tennessee @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium
April 16 - Bowling Green, Kentucky @ SKyPAC
April 17 - Chattanooga, Tennessee @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
April 19 - Asheville, North Carolina @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
April 20 - Spartanburg, South Carolina @ Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
April 22 - Macon, Georgia @ Macon City Auditorium
April 23 - Dothan, Alabama @ Dothan Civic Center
April 25 - Jackson, Mississippi @ Thalia Mara Hall
April 27 - Baton Rouge, Louisiana @ Raising Cane's River Center
April 28 - Shreveport, Louisiana @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
April 29 - Tyler, Texas @ Cowan Center
May 1 - Abilene, Texas @ Abilene Auditorium
The Stories Behind 20 Bob Dylan Album Covers
Gallery Credit: Allison Rapp