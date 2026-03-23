Bob Dylan brought plenty of unexpected surprises to the launch of his 2026 tour, which took place Saturday night at the Orpheum Theater in Omaha, Nebraska.

Dylan’s 2026 dates mark the latest leg of his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour, which began in 2021 in support of the album of the same name. Up until now, the performances had all been electric, but Dylan opted for an acoustic set to start his latest run of shows. As a result, songs were rearranged to accommodate the change in musical style. In some cases – especially for tunes from Rough and Rowdy Ways – these arrangements had never been heard before. It’s also notable that Dylan opted to pare down the number of Rough and Rowdy Ways songs in his set from nine to six.

The Omaha concert began with “I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight,” Dylan’s typical opener during the Rough and Rowdy Ways trek. However, next he performed “The Man in the Long Black Coat” – originally released on 1989’s Oh Mercy – for the first time since 2013.

Bob Dylan Delivers Unexpected Gems at 2026 Tour Kickoff

From there, Dylan delivered his timeless classic “All Along the Watchtower,” followed by Rowdy standout track “I Contain Multitudes.” Other highlights on the night included “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right” and a cover of Bo Diddley’s “I Can Tell,” both of which Dylan performed during his Outlaw Festival stops last year, yet hadn’t included in his headlining shows until now.

READ MORE: The 20 Best Bob Dylan Songs From the 21st Century

Still, the unexpected icing on the cake was a tune Dylan had never played live before. With his second to last song of the night, the rock icon delivered his rendition of Eddie Cochran’s “Nervous Breakdown.” Though phones are banned at Dylan’s shows, bootlegged audio of the performance can be found below, along with the full set list.

The latest leg of Dylan’s Rough and Rowdy Ways tour is currently scheduled to end May 1 in Abilene, Texas. The legendary singer-songwriter also has a handful of one-off performances lined up in the summer.

Bob Dylan March 21, 2026 Set List

1. "I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight"

2. "Man In the Long Black Coat"

3. "All Along the Watchtower"

4. "I Contain Multitudes"

5. "False Prophet"

6. "Black Rider"

7. "Love Sick"

8. "Key West (Philosopher Pirate)"

9. "I Can Tell"

10. "I’ve Made Up My Mind to Give Myself to You"

11. "Crossing The Rubicon"

12. "When I Paint My Masterpiece"

13. "Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right"

14. "Soon After Midnight"

15. "Nervous Breakdown"

16. "Every Grain of Sand"