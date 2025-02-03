Bob Dylan Announces Expanded 2025 Tour Dates

While most of the music world was focussed on the Grammys Sunday night, Bob Dylan decided to announce his expanded 2025 touring plans.

The legendary singer-songwriter revealed 16 new performances, bringing his total for the year to 20. The trek kicks off March 25 with a previously announced performance in Tulsa, Oklahoma, home of the Bob Dylan Center. Most of the shows will take place in the Midwest, with stops including Sioux City, Iowa, Green Bay, Wisconsin and Youngstown, Ohio. The current slate of shows is set to conclude April 22 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Dylan’s full tour schedule can be found below.

READ MORE: The Best Song From Every Bob Dylan Album

The new concert dates are billed as an extension of Dylan’s Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour. That trek, which began in 2021, is the second longest tour of his storied career behind Dylan’s Never Ending Tour, which ran from 1988 to 2019.

Bob Dylan's 2025 Tour Dates

March 25 - Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

March 26 - Little Rock, AK @ Robinson Center

March 28 - Springfield, MO @ Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts

March 29 - Wichita, KS @ Century II Concert Hall

March 30 - Topeka, KS @ Topeka Performing Arts Center

April 1 - Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater

April 2 - Sioux City, IA @ Orpheum Theatre

April 4 - Mankato, MN @ Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center

April 5 - Eau Claire, WI @ The Sonnentag Center

April 6 - Green Bay, WI @ The Weidner - Cofrin Family Hall

April 8 - Davenport, II @ Adler Theatre

April 9 - Peoria, IL @ Prairie Home Alliance Theater

April 11 - West Lafayette, IN @ Purdue University - Elliott Hall of Music

April 12 - Fort Wayne, IN @ The Embassy Theatre

April 14 - South Bend, IN @ The Morris Performing Arts Center

April 16 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Western Michigan State University - Miller Auditorium

April 17 - Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater

April 19 - Youngstown, OH @ Powers Auditorium at DeYor Performing Arts Center

April 21 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

April 22 - Williamsport, PA @ Community Arts Center