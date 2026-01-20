Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms Announce 2026 Tour Dates
Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms spent last summer traveling around America playing shows with their old friends, the Spin Doctors, on board as well. The good news is that it was such a successful combination of '90s alternative rock power that they're doing it again with a fresh stack of summer tour dates for 2026.
This year's installment will launch July 06 in Grand Junction, Colorado and there are shows booked all of the way through Sept. 19 in Traverse City, Michigan. Tickets go on sale Friday (Jan. 23) and you can see all of the dates below.
It Was the '90s, Do These Bands All Know Each Other?
As Blues Traveler frontman John Popper notes, their history with Spin Doctors goes way back to the early days when the two groups were cutting their teeth in the New York music scene, playing shows at a variety of bars and clubs, including the legendary Wetlands. If you were in the area at that time, you probably still have fond memories of some of the epic Spinning Traveler gigs you saw back then.
They were "pups in the same litter" with a "shared origin story," he commented in a press release announcing the summer run. "But working with Gin Blossoms [for the 2025 tour] was a first. Their music was everywhere when we were coming up, and yet only last summer did we have the opportunity to learn how fun it is playing with them — and to discover how much energy our three bands put out in combination. So, we’ve decided to take this show everywhere we missed last year."
For fellow ''90s music aficionados, if you'd like some good pre-tour reading, check out Sharing in the Groove, a great book which details how the jam band scene came together.
Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms and Spin Doctors, 2026 Summer Tour Dates
July 06 – Grand Junction, CO @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
July 09 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater
July 10 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Live
July 14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA
July 16 – Sparks, NV @ Nugget Casino Resort – Grand Ballroom
July 17 – Rohnert Park, CA @ Green Music Center
July 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ TBA
July 28 – Sidney, ME @ Bowl in the Pines
July 30 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 31 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Aug. 01 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Casino Resort
Aug. 04 – Selbyville, DE @ Freeman Arts Pavilion
Aug. 06 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
Aug. 08 – Columbus, OH @ Celeste Center (Ohio Expo Center)
Aug. 09 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
Aug. 12 – Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap
Aug. 14 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
Aug. 15 – New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park
Aug. 18 – Hamburg, NY @ TBA
Aug. 25 – Bethlehem, PA @ Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks
Aug. 27 – Glen Allen, VA @ SERVPRO After Hours Concerts at The Innsbrook Pavilion
Aug. 28 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
Aug. 29 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 01 – Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound
Sept. 03 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
Sept. 04 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Sept. 05 – Atlanta, GA @ Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park
Sept. 08 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater
Sept. 10 – Des Moines, IA @ Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park
Sept. 11 – Omaha, NE @ Shadow Ridge Music Festival
Sept. 12 – Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater
Sept. 15 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
Sept. 17 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Sept. 18 – Allegan, MI @ Allegan County Fair
Sept. 19 – Traverse City, MI @ Turtle Creek Stadium