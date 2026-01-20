Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms spent last summer traveling around America playing shows with their old friends, the Spin Doctors, on board as well. The good news is that it was such a successful combination of '90s alternative rock power that they're doing it again with a fresh stack of summer tour dates for 2026.

This year's installment will launch July 06 in Grand Junction, Colorado and there are shows booked all of the way through Sept. 19 in Traverse City, Michigan. Tickets go on sale Friday (Jan. 23) and you can see all of the dates below.

It Was the '90s, Do These Bands All Know Each Other?

As Blues Traveler frontman John Popper notes, their history with Spin Doctors goes way back to the early days when the two groups were cutting their teeth in the New York music scene, playing shows at a variety of bars and clubs, including the legendary Wetlands. If you were in the area at that time, you probably still have fond memories of some of the epic Spinning Traveler gigs you saw back then.

They were "pups in the same litter" with a "shared origin story," he commented in a press release announcing the summer run. "But working with Gin Blossoms [for the 2025 tour] was a first. Their music was everywhere when we were coming up, and yet only last summer did we have the opportunity to learn how fun it is playing with them — and to discover how much energy our three bands put out in combination. So, we’ve decided to take this show everywhere we missed last year."

For fellow ''90s music aficionados, if you'd like some good pre-tour reading, check out Sharing in the Groove, a great book which details how the jam band scene came together.

Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms and Spin Doctors, 2026 Summer Tour Dates

July 06 – Grand Junction, CO @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

July 09 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

July 10 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Live

July 14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA

July 16 – Sparks, NV @ Nugget Casino Resort – Grand Ballroom

July 17 – Rohnert Park, CA @ Green Music Center

July 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ TBA

July 28 – Sidney, ME @ Bowl in the Pines

July 30 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 31 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 01 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Casino Resort

Aug. 04 – Selbyville, DE @ Freeman Arts Pavilion

Aug. 06 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

Aug. 08 – Columbus, OH @ Celeste Center (Ohio Expo Center)

Aug. 09 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

Aug. 12 – Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap

Aug. 14 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

Aug. 15 – New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park

Aug. 18 – Hamburg, NY @ TBA

Aug. 25 – Bethlehem, PA @ Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks

Aug. 27 – Glen Allen, VA @ SERVPRO After Hours Concerts at The Innsbrook Pavilion

Aug. 28 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

Aug. 29 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 01 – Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound

Sept. 03 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Sept. 04 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Sept. 05 – Atlanta, GA @ Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

Sept. 08 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater

Sept. 10 – Des Moines, IA @ Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park

Sept. 11 – Omaha, NE @ Shadow Ridge Music Festival

Sept. 12 – Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater

Sept. 15 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

Sept. 17 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Sept. 18 – Allegan, MI @ Allegan County Fair

Sept. 19 – Traverse City, MI @ Turtle Creek Stadium