Blues Brothers Comic Book Includes New Belushi-Era Live Album

45 years after its release, the Blues Brothers movie is getting a comic book sequel.

Z2 has partnered with the families of Blues Brothers stars Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi to create a graphic novel named The Blues Brothers: The Escape of Joliet Jake. Deluxe editions of the book will also come with an exclusive, previously unreleased The Lost Recordings live album featuring Belushi, Aykroyd and the classic Blues Brothers band.

You can see a four-page preview of The Blues Brothers: The Escape of Joliet Jake and hear a snippet of "Soul Man" from the new album below.

The book was written by Stella Aykroyd (daughter of Dan) and Luke Pisano (son of John's wife Judy Belushi Pisano) with editorial oversight by the elder Aykroyd.

At the end of the original movie, Aykroyd's Elwood Blues and Belushi's Jake Blues had successfully overcome a massive manhunt and numerous outrageous car chases to save their childhood orphanage, but had been imprisoned as a result of their efforts. Judging from the new book's description, Jake eventually finds his way out:

It’s 1997, almost two decades after the events in The Blues Brothers film and Chicago law enforcement is once again in pursuit of the notorious musical criminal, Jake Blues, after a mysterious jailbreak. On the case is Robert, an up and coming detective, whose world is turned upside down… While investigating, Robert receives a little help from Elwood Blues, and an unlikely partnership forms between Robert and Wolfie, an orphan from the Blues Brother’s alma-mater, St. Helen’s of the Blessed Shroud. Together, they unravel a web of mysteries tied to Blues Brothers adventures with Jake and Elwood that we’ve never seen before! Get back to the heart of recidivist mischief, soul and bombastic chases. Sink your teeth into a new Blues Brothers adventure.

“It makes complete sense to me that the new generation of Blues Brothers will begin in comic book form, where the possibilities for destroying police cars is infinite, physics have no bounds, and the potential for jam partners is off the charts,” co-writer James Werner explains in a press release. “The Blues Brothers universe is full of music and absurdity."

The Escape of Joliet Jake will also be available in a Dan Aykroyd-signed platinum edition which includes an engraved harmonica and collector cards. The book arrives in stores on Oct. 7 but will ship early to fans who order now.

'The Blues Brothers, The Lost Recordings' Track Listing

1. "Welcome"

2. "Flip, Flop & Fly"

3. "Hey Bartender"

4. "Messin' With the Kid"

5. "(I Got Everything I Need) Almost"

6. "Rubber Biscuit"

7. "Shot Gun Blues"

8. "I Don't Know"

9. "Groove Me"

10. "Excusez Moi Mon Cherie"

11. "Soul Man"

12. "B Movie Box Car Blues"

13. "Green Onions"