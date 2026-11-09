Blue Oyster Cult has extended their 2027 tour – and they're bringing along some famous friends. Uriah Heep will share the stage for eight early-year shows.

See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below, along with the tour poster and an extended preview of 2027's biggest music festivals and cruises. Presales go on sale on Tuesday (Nov. 10) and continue through Thursday (Nov. 12). General onsale follows on Friday (Nov. 13). For more information or tickets, visit Blue Oyster Cult's official website or ticketmaster.com.

Both Blue Oyster Cult and Uriah Heep are still on the road playing 2026 concerts. Uriah Heep is in the midst of a farewell tour that was originally announced back in 2024.

When Does Blue Oyster Cult's 2027 Tour Begin?

Next year marks Blue Oyster Cult's 55th year of touring; the group has been together for six decades. "I really love my place in history," Donald "Buck Dharma" Roeser told UCR, "because to be alive in my lifetime, it was just such a great, great period of creation and variety for popular music. It was just wonderful."

Their biggest hit was 1975's million-selling Agents of Fortune, home to the Top 20 hit "(Don't Fear) The Reaper." "Frankenstein" and "Burnin' for You" were also platinum-certified singles. Dharma and fellow legacy member Eric Bloom are on tour again with multi-instrumentalist Richie Castellano, bassist Danny Miranda and drummer Jules Radino.

Blue Oyster Cult's biggest hits include ("Don't Fear) The Reaper" and "Burnin' For You." (Michael Putland, Getty Images) Blue Oyster Cult in 1976

Meanwhile, Uriah Heep is still led by co-founding guitarist Mick Box. Frontman Bernie Shaw and keyboardist Phil Lanzon have been with the group since the mid-'80s, while bassist Dave Rimmer and drummer Russell Gilbrook are more recent additions. Their original name for this final tour was "The Magician's Farewell."

READ MORE: How Uriah Heep's Debut Album Helped Launch Heavy Metal

Uriah Heep rose to wider fame through a trio of gold-selling albums that began with 1972's Demons and Wizards. By then, the band was in the midst of releasing six straight U.K. Top 40 hit LPs, including 1975's No. 7 smash Return to Fantasy. Their biggest stateside single was 1972's "Easy Livin.'" Uriah Heep's most recent new album remains 2023's Chaos and Colour.

Blue Oyster Cult's Remaining 2026 Tour Dates

11/13 — Anaheim, CA @ Grove of Anaheim

11/14 — Henderson, NV @ M Resort Spa Casino

11/25 — Red Bank, NJ @ Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre

11/27 — Patchogue, New York @ Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

12/1 — Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

12/4 — Immokalee, FL @ Seminole Center

12/5 — Okeechobee, FL @ Seminole Casino Brighton Event Center

12/19 — Lawrenceburg, IN @ Lawrenceburg Event Center

12/20 — St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre

READ MORE: When Blue Oyster Cult Had to Ban Cowbells From Their Shows

Uriah Heep's Remaining 2026 Tour Dates

11/10 – Belgrade, Serbia @ Sava Centar

11/11 – Ljubljana, Slovenia @ Cvetlicarna Emporia

11/12 – Milano, Italy @ Teatro Dal Verme

11/13 – Bologna, Italy @ Theater Celebrations

11/15 – Solothurn, Switzerland @ Kulturfabrik Kofmehl

11/16 – Casino de Paris @ Paris, France

11/17 – Brussels, Belgium @ Cirque Royal

11/19 – Orebro, Sweden @ Conventum Kongress

11/21 – Arnhem, Netherlands @ Musis Arnhem

11/22 – Eindhoven, Netherlands @ Muziekgebouw Eindhoven

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Blue Oyster Cult's 2027 Tour Dates

1/8 – Lincoln, CA @ Venue at Thunder Valley Casino (with Styx)

2/20 – Lincoln City, OR @ Chinook Winds Casino Resort

2/18 - Tacoma, WA @ Pantages Theater (with Uriah Heep)

2/19 – Toppenish, WA @ Legends Casino (with Foghat)

2/26 – Cabazon, CA @ Morongo Casino Resort and Spa

2/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre (with Uriah Heep)

2/28 – Thousand Oaks, CA @ Kavli Theatre (with Uriah Heep)

3/2 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre (with Uriah Heep)

3/5 – Rockford, IL @ Coronado Performing Arts Theatre (with Uriah Heep)

3/6 – St. Charles, MO @ Family Arena (with Uriah Heep)

3/7 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center (with Uriah Heep)

3/9 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre (with Uriah Heep)

4/1 – London, England @ London Royal Albert Hall

4/2 – Manchester, England @ Manchester Academy

4/3 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

6/9-12 – Solvesborg, Sweden @ Sweden Rock Festival