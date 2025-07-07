Black Sabbath's original lineup reunited for a triumphant performance at Saturday's Back to the Beginning concert in Birmingham, England – though some fans who watched the event via livestream were disappointed that the metal legends didn't appear to take a final bow together.

Yet if the show's final moments seemed anticlimactic or "cold," as one Redditor suggested, that's because the livestream obscured some crucial details about the send-off.

You can see fan footage, which shows a fuller picture of the show's final moments, below.

What Really Happened at the End of Black Sabbath's Back to the Beginning Concert?

Following the band's four-song set, which ended with the career-defining "Paranoid," the livestream showed guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and Bill Ward exiting the stage as Ozzy Osbourne stayed seated in his throne near the front of the stage. The stream then cut to a wide shot of the Villa Park football stadium being doused in confetti as fireworks exploded from the roof.

READ MORE: Watch Black Sabbath Close Out Ozzy's Farewell Concert With Four-Song Set

What viewers didn't see on the livestream, however, was Iommi and Butler walking up to Osbourne to shake his hand before exiting the stage. Butler then returned and presented Osbourne with a cake decorated with the Prince of Darkness' likeness.

In the meantime, Osbourne sat in his throne, lifted his arms and basked in the adulation of the crowd.

Who Else Performed at the Back to the Beginning Concert?

The Back to the Beginning show was an all-day, star-studded affair featuring some of the biggest names in rock and metal. Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Alice in Chains and several other bands paid tribute to the metal pioneers, while other rockers performed in a variety of supergroups.

READ MORE: Ozzy's Final Show: Here's Who Covered Which Black Sabbath Songs

The event ended with a five-song solo set from Osbourne, followed by a four-song set from Black Sabbath. It marked the original Sabbath lineup's first performance since 2005.