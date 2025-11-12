Black Label Society Announces 2026 North American Tour

Zakk Wylde will be doing double duty as Black Label Society embarks on an epic North American tour with Zakk Sabbath, his old school Black Sabbath tribute band, as direct support. Dark Chapel is the opener for all of the dates.

The trek is set to launch Feb. 27 in San Antonio, Texas and will continue through May 14 where it is presently scheduled to wrap at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Complete tour dates are below. Tickets go on sale Friday (Nov. 14) and you can find more information at the band's official website.

What Has Zakk Wylde Been Doing Lately?

The longtime Ozzy Osbourne guitarist and collaborator has been busy in 2025. He spent the bulk of the year touring with Pantera. The heavy metal group, now featuring Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante as added members, continued to play shows with Metallica on the band's ongoing M72 trek before starting their own headlining run this past summer. Black Label Society has also released three singles, starting with 2024's "The Gallows" and is finalizing an upcoming album that will be announced soon.

In July, Wylde found himself on stage once again at Back to the Beginning with "the boss," his nickname for Osbourne. The metal legend took the stage for a triumphant set at the all-star tribute to his life and music in Birmingham, England. Shockingly, less than a month later, the Prince of Darkness was gone.

READ MORE: Ozzy Osbourne's Amazing Farewell: 'Back to the Beginning' Photo Gallery

It's something that the guitarist was surprised by. “I wasn’t thinking when we were doing the show that this was the last time I’m going to be doing ‘Mama, I’m Coming Home’ with the boss or this is the last time I’m going to play ‘Crazy Train’ with him or anything like that,” Wylde told NJ.com recently. “I was just going, ‘Let’s do this and let’s have a good time,’ like always.”

He'll be well-oiled for the 2026 road work. Wylde is currently out playing headlining dates with Zakk Sabbath that will end Dec. 16 in San Diego.

Watch Black Label Society's 'Broken and Blind' Video

Black Label Society, North American Tour 2026

Feb. 27 - San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

Feb. 28 - Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

Mar. 01 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

Mar. 03 - Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory at the District

Mar. 04 - North Kansas City, MO @ VooDoo at Harrah’s Kansas City

Mar. 06 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

Mar. 07 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

Mar. 09 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center

Mar. 10 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Mar. 12 - Funner, CA @ Harrah's Resort Southern California

Mar. 13 - Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

Mar .14 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

Mar. 16 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Mar. 17 - Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theater

Mar. 19 - Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Event Centre

Mar. 21 - Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall

Mar. 23 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

Mar. 25 - Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino

Mar. 27 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

Mar. 28 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

Mar. 29 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Mar. 31 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

April 02 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

April 03 - Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater

April 04 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

April 06 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

April 07 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

April 09 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

April 10 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

May 10 - North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

May 11 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

May 12 - Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center

May 14 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium