Hear Black Keys’ Macabre Alice Cooper Collab ‘Stay in Your Grave’

The Black Keys have released a spooky new rocker titled "Stay in Your Grave" featuring the godfather of shock rock, Alice Cooper.

The song features the Black Keys' signature blues-rock strut and campy, macabre vocals from Cooper. You can watch the music video, which includes a live performance from Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney intercut with classic horror film footage, below.

"Stay in Your Grave" marks the second single from the upcoming, expanded Trophy Edition of the Black Keys' latest album, Ohio Players. It follows "Mi Tormenta," which features the regional Mexican singer-songwriter DannyLux and arrived earlier this month.

You can see the full Ohio Players (Trophy Edition) track listing below and preorder the set ahead of its Nov. 15 release now.

The Black Keys will continue to promote Ohio Players with a trio of spring 2025 shows in Peru, Colombia and Mexico. Cooper, meanwhile, just completed the latest leg of his Too Close for Comfort headlining tour. Before that, he embarked on the second leg of the Freaks on Parade co-headlining trek alongside fellow shock rocker Rob Zombie.

The Black Keys, 'Ohio Players (Trophy Edition)' Track Listing

1. "This Is Nowhere"

2. "Don’t Let Me Go"

3. "Beautiful People (Stay High)"

4. "On the Game"

5. "Sin City" *

6. "Candy and Her Friends" (feat. Lil Noid)

7. "Read Em and Weep"

8. "I Forgot to Be Your Lover"

9. "Only Love Matters"

10. "Every Time You Leave"

11. "Mi Tormenta" (feat. DannyLux) *

12. "You’ll Pay"

13. "Paper Crown" (feat. Beck and Juicy J)

14. "Live Till I Die"

15. "Stay in Your Grave" (feat. Alice Cooper) *

16. "Please Me (Till I’m Satisfied)"

17. "Fever Tree"

18. "I’m With the Band" (feat. Beck) *

* Previously unreleased