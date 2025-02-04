‘S— Happens': Black Keys Plot New Tour After Last Year’s Fiasco

The Black Keys have announced the first leg of their their No Rain No Flowers North American tour, to take place in May and June.

It follows the dramatic cancellation of their planned 2024 International Players road trip, which led to the pair firing their management amid suggestions of poor tickets sales at arena level.

But on the bright side, Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney reported, it offered them the opportunity to record a new album – which may share its name with the optimistically-titled tour. The first track, “The Night Before,” arrives on Feb. 7.

“After the tour was canceled, the consensus was, ‘Shit happens, and you just have to move through it,’” drummer Carney said in a statement. “We were already on a creative streak, and the best thing we could do, rather than sit at home, was just go back in the studio. Get back to work. So, that’s how the record started.”

Auerbach added: “Writing and recording has always been therapy for us, from the very beginning. We communicate best that way. It has always been the thing that’s brought us together, so I’m not surprised at all that we ended up back there so quickly after the last album.”

The theater-capacity tour follows a series of one-off appearances between February and April. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Feb. 7. Support comes from Hermanos Gutiérrez on the May dates (except the first) and from The Heavy Heavy on the June dates.

The Black Keys’ No Rain No Flowers 2025 Tour Dates

5/23: Durant Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant: Grand Theater, OK

5/25: Colorado Springs Ford Amphitheater, CO

5/27: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

5/29: Bonner Kettlehouse Amphitheater, MT

5/30: Boise Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden, ID

5/31: Bend Hayden Homes Amphitheater, OR

6/01: Berkeley Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley, CA

6/03: Los Angeles The Greek Theatre, CA

6/07: Austin Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park, TX

6/08: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

6/11: Wilmington Live Oak Bank Pavilion, NC

6/12: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC

6/14: Asbury Park Stone Pony Summer Stage, NJ