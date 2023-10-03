Doors, Motley Crue and Faces Top Black Friday Record Store Day

The annual Black Friday Record Store Day with a long list of gift ideas for the holiday season.

Among the key exclusives are the Doors' 2LP Live in Bakersfield set, Faces' Had Me a Real Good Time … With Faces! In Session & Live at the BBC 1971-1973 LP, the five-disc Fillmore West, San Francisco, CA 3/2/1969 box from the Grateful Dead, Motley Crue's Too Young to Fall in Love EP and vinyl demos from Joni Mitchell's celebrated Court and Spark.

The Doors' Live in Bakersfield will also be initially available on CD on Black Friday, as will Gov't Mule's Time of the Signs EP, two Jerry Garcia double-LP sets, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts' Mindsets LP, alternative mixes and demos from the Sweet's Level Headed, and albums by the Monkees and Micky Dolenz. Late Kiss drummer Eric Carr's Rockology: The Picture Disc Edition will be available exclusively on LP and on CD in a limited run.

READ MORE: Why These Classic Rock Acts Hate Their Own Records

Here's a look at those and other rock-related releases slated for this year's Black Friday Record Store Day. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of new music releases for details on records issued throughout the year.

RSD EXCLUSIVE

Captain Beefheart and the Magic Band, Shiny Beast (Bat Chain Puller): 45th Anniversary Deluxe Edition (2LP)

Eric Carr [Kiss], Rockology: The Picture Disc Edition (LP)

The Doors, Live in Bakersfield (2LP)

Faces, Had Me a Real Good Time … With Faces! In Session & Live at the BBC 1971-1973 (LP)

The Flaming Lips, Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: Live at the Paradise Lounge, Boston Oct. 27, 2002 (LP)

Goo Goo Dolls, Goo Goo Dolls (LP)

Grateful Dead, Fillmore West, San Francisco, CA 3/2/1969 (5LP)

INXS, Shabooh Shoobah: Rarities (LP)

Jeff Beck, Tribute (12-inch vinyl)

Jerry Lee Lewis, At the Palomino Club (2LP)

Joni Mitchell, Court and Spark: Demos (LP)

Little Feat, Live at Manchester Free Trade Hall 1977 (3LP)

Los Lobos, Kiko: 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition (3LP)

Motley Crue, Too Young to Fall in Love EP (12-inch vinyl)

Leon Russell, Hank Wilson Vol. II (LP)

Rob Zombie, Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy (LP)

Skid Row, B-Side Ourselves EP (12-inch vinyl)

13th Floor Elevators, Bull of the Woods (LP)

War, The World is a Ghetto: 50th Anniversary Collector's Edition (5LP)

X, Ain't Love Grand (LP)

RSD FIRST

Beach Boys, Christmas Album (LP)

Blood Sweat and Tears, What the Hell Happened to Blood Sweat and Tears: Original Soundtrack (2LP)

Collective Soul, Live at the Print Shop (LP)

The Doors, Live in Bakersfield (2CD)

Gov't Mule, Time of the Signs EP (12-inch vinyl)

Gram Parsons and the Fallen Angels, The Last Roundup: Live from the Bijou Café in Philadelphia March 16th, 1973 (2LP)

Jerry Garcia and David Grisman, So What (2LP); Jerry Garcia and John Kahn, Pure Jerry: Marin Veterans Memorial Auditorium, San Rafael, CA – February 28, 1986 (2LP)

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Mindsets (LP)

Kix, Cool Kids: 40th Anniversary Edition (LP)

The Knack, Countdown Live 1980 (LP)

L.A. Guns, Live in Boston 1989 (LP)

Micky Dolenz [Monkees], Puts You to Sleep (LP)

Mamas and the Papas, Live at the Monterey International Pop Festival (LP)

The Monkees, The Monkees (LP)

Sweet, Level Headed: Alterative Mixes and Demos (LP)

Various artists, Punk Goes Christmas (2LP)

RSD LIMITED RUN / REGIONAL

Aimee Mann, Dead Eyes (7-inch vinyl)

Eric Carr [Kiss], Rockology: The Picture Disc Edition (CD)

Lenny Kaye and Cedar Sparks, Holiday Split (7-inch vinyl)

Limp Bizkit, Rock Im Park 2001 (CD)

Ultravox, Quartet: Steven Wilson Remix (2CD)

Top 20 Rock Albums of 2023 (So Far) The best offerings from the first half of the year. Gallery Credit: Ultimate Classic Rock Staff

Rock’s Most Expensive Out-of-Print LPs