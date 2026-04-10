The Black Crowes are tuning up for their summer tour dates, which will find them sharing the stage with country rockers Whiskey Myers. To celebrate, the two groups recently got together in the studio to record a gritty cover of the Rolling Stones' "Star Star," which you can watch and hear below.

The combined forces offer a musical hint of what fans can look forward to at the upcoming concerts on the massive Southern Hospitality tour, which launches May 17 in Austin. They faithfully channel every inch of the swagger and attitude of the original (which appeared as the closing track on the Stones' 1973 album Goats Head Soup], while digging deep into the song's barroom jamming vibe and audible decadence.

But their take is also infused with a certain vibe that gives it the feeling of being a lost Southern rock jam.

Watch Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers Perform 'Star Star'

What to Expect From the Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers Summer Tour

"We're excited. It's a big year. We feel that we have a lot of momentum from Happiness Bastards and everything going on," Chris Robinson shares with UCR. "To have this [new] record, [A Pound of Feathers], and to get to interject some of these new songs [as part of the tour] gives us a lot of energy. I think the summer is going to be super fun, man. These kids in Whiskey Myers are super cool. We just got to hang with them recently." [Editor's note: They've got the song above to prove it!]

The Black Crowes Photo Credit: Errol Colandro loading...

"For the tour, we're discussing bringing back some old things that we used to do, that people haven't heard in a long time, which is exciting," he says. "We love that our music still means something...enough to people to come be a part of it and feel it -- and jump up and down."

The Crowes Embraced the Unpredictable Moments On Their New Album

"Typically, I'll send Chris more finished songs and then we'll get together and kind of work out smaller arrangement things, but It's kind of a little bit more done than normal," Rich Robinson tells UCR in a separate interview. "But on this record, we wanted to use the studio [as a tool]."

"I had songs [that weren't as far along], you know, verses and choruses, maybe a couple of bridges, just a general idea of what it was going to be," he explained. "Chris would hear a chorus as a verse and a verse as a chorus, and we would try that out. Sometimes it works, sometimes it didn't."

Get Ready for a Lot of Good 'Racket' on the Road

Whiskey Myers Photo Credit: Jay Blakesberg loading...

With over 40 tour dates on tap, it will be a busy summer for the Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers. The Southern Hospitality tour will take them from Austin to many other markets, including Nashville, New York, Detroit, Toronto and St. Louis.

"It's changed a lot. Of course, our audience has changed. I think people's attitudes at concerts have changed," Chris says of the live experience. "But ultimately, to get out there and to make a racket and to get the energy flowing, and to know that people are involved in these songs in their lives, in the same way that they're intertwined in our experiences, [is really great]."

"Doing a full tour in 2026 is incredible. You know what I mean? Like that people care that we have this level of success and that people still enjoy it, and that these songs are in their lives. They're part of my life, and they're a part of your life. And I think that's always been really important to us."

READ MORE: The Black Crowes Announce 2026 Summer Tour